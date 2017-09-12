'It's exactly the same' - Fans react as Chelsea, Man City and Tottenham unveil comparable third kits

Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham have unveiled their brand new third kits for the 2017/18 campaign.

Reigning champions Chelsea donned a white third-choice strip en route to winning the Premier League last season, but the Blues have switched things up by going for black this season.

Man City, on the other hand, have opted against recreating their orange and purple look from last season by also going for a black design.

View photos
GFX Chelsea third kit
View photos
GFX Spurs third kit

Meanwhile, Tottenham - who wore a gold trim in 2016/17 - will wear dark purple in the upcoming term.

One thing which some fans were quick to pick up on, though, was the fact that the strips all look remarkably similar, in particular Chelsea and City's, under shared kit manufacturer Nike.

All three strips will predominantly be used during Chelsea, City and Spurs' clashes away from home in the Champions League.

Chelsea get their Champions League campaign up and running against Qarabag at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, while City travel to Feyenoord on Wednesday.

Tottenham, on the flip side, lock horns with Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.