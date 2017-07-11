'Alexis Sanchez will definitely stay at Arsenal'

Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker believes Alexis Sanchez will "definitely" remain at the club for the coming season.

Wenger wants Mbappe at Arsenal

Sanchez has been heavily linked with a move away from Emirates Stadium, with Manchester City and Bayern Munich reported to be among his potential suitors.

But asked whether he saw the Chile international - who has a year remaining on his contract - staying with the Gunners, Mertesacker told Fox Sports: "Yes, definitely.

"We have a strong squad and we do not want to lose any players.

"Even in their final contract year we need them. We cannot afford to lose them. If you're talking about championships, to keep our best player is key."

Mertesacker added that a restless Sanchez was keen to get back to work after helping his country to the Confederations Cup final in Russia.

"I think he was impressive in the Confederations Cup," said the German, who will retire at the end of the coming season. "He's now on holiday, so it's quiet in terms of conversations.

"But he's a warrior on the pitch. I think he wants to come back as quickly as possible – he hates holidays, he hates to calm down.

"I'm looking forward to playing alongside him in my last season and he thinks the same."