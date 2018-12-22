'Absolute GOAT!' - Arsenal fans go wild over incredible Ozil pass in Burnley game

Arsenal fans couldn't contain their excitement after seeing Mesut Ozil pull off an incredible defence-splitting pass in the build-up to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's opener against Burnley.

The German midfielder was restored to Unai Emery's starting XI for the Premier League clash at Emirates Stadium, and was given the captain's armband after a week full of speculation that he may be leaving the club.

And the 30-year-old produced a moment of magic to pull off what seemed an impossible through ball, cutting inside from the right onto his left foot and arrowing a pass through to Sead Kolasinac.

That would eventually lead to Aubameyang slotting home past Joe Hart to give the Gunners a 1-0 lead, and Arsenal fans couldn't hide their delight at Ozil's role in the move...

Vision level 💯



Sitting here still struggling to figure out how @MesutOzil1088 played in @seadk6 😱

#ARSBUR pic.twitter.com/RxRmctNrSd — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 22, 2018

You see that Mesut Ozil pass



That is what you don't have if you leave him out for 'Tactical reason'.



Mkhi and Iwobi combined would never see that pass.



Absolute goat Mesut. — IslingtonGoonerAFC (@Born_a_gooner) December 22, 2018

Aubameyang makes it 1-0. Amazing pass from Ozil in the build-up and Kolasinac pulls it back for Auba to slot home. — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) December 22, 2018

This is why you pay Ozil £350k pw. This pass needs an explanation. https://t.co/SkWonBZ0GV — Lacazettes (@Lacazettes) December 22, 2018

Dear Unai,



Having tactical reasons is important but playing Mesut Ozil is importanter.



Regards. — Danny Welbeck (@WellBeast) December 22, 2018

OZIL WOW! How many players in world football would have seen that pass bar Messi? — Dostoyevsky (@KozielloEN) December 22, 2018

Mesut Ozil appreciation tweet. — Danny Welbeck (@WellBeast) December 22, 2018

That pass that Ozil played to Kolasinac was so special man. Not just to see that run but to be able to pull it off, 95% of players would overhit it. — FG (@FunnyGooner) December 22, 2018

Ozil really is the world’s most frustrating player. When he’s up for it like today he’s a sublimely talented game-changing genius. Just wish his heart matched his ability. #afc pic.twitter.com/S8zmMggIAc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 22, 2018

That goal would see the Gunners go into the half-time break with the lead in the match, the first time they've done so in the Premier League this season.

Aubameyang would go on to add his second shortly after half-time, racing onto Alexandre Lacazette's through pass before firing a shot past a helpless Hart in the Burnley goal.

And that goal means that the Gabon international has 22 in his 31 total Premier League appearances for the Gunners, which is five more than any other player had previously achieved for the club at that stage, with Thierry Henry having netted 17.