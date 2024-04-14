Apopka’s Sam Alexis joins UF coach Todd Golden’s Gators

GAINESVILLE — Sam Alexis of Apopka will transfer to Florida from Chattanooga as third-year coach Todd Golden begins to rebuild the Gators’ roster following a 24-12 season.

Joe Tipton of On3.com first reported Alexis’ plans on the heels of a breakthrough sophomore season with the Mocs. A 6-foot-9, 225-pound power forward, Alexis averaged 10.8 points and 9.1 rebounds, shot 55% and blocked 70 shots to earn a spot on the Southern Conference All-Defense team in 2023-24.

Alexis will arrive with two seasons of eligibility and the opportunity to make an immediate impact as Golden pushes to replace veteran Tyrese Samuel, a Seton Hall transfer who averaged 13.9 points and 7.4 rebounds while recording 11 doubles-doubles — second most in the SEC — during his final season of eligibility.

Sophomore Aleks Szymczyk, a 6-foot-10, 250-pound forward, also will transfer, according to Jacob Rudner of 247 Sports. The native of Frankfurt, Germany broke his foot during the offseason after he averaged 2.1 points and 1.3 rebounds and 7.8 minutes in 14 appearances in 2022-23.

Meanwhile, 7-foot-1 center Micah Handlogten faces a long recovery period after he sustained a compound fracture of his lower left leg against Auburn March 17 during the opening minutes of the SEC Tournament title game.

Golden also must replace Cal-Riverside transfer point guard Zyon Pullin, who set a single-season school record with a 3.77 assist-to-turnover ratio, and Riley Kugel, a former Dr. Phillips standout who transferred to Kansas after a disappointing sophomore season.

Leading scorer Walter Clayton Jr. announced he’ll explore his NBA options, but has until June 16 to decide whether to remain eligible for the draft — scheduled for 10 days later.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound junior from Lake Wales led the team with a 17.6 scoring average, the most since Anthony Roberson averaged 17.9 in 2003-04, and closed with season-high 33 points during a 102-100 loss to Colorado on March 22 in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Gators reached the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2021 after Golden added nine players last offseason.

Shooting guard Isaiah Brown of Orlando Christian Prep committed to the Golden’s 2024 class. The 6-foot-5 Brown, helped lead his team to a state runner-up finish in 2023-24.

