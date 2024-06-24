Apopka grad works hard, excels, heads to Paris Olympics as athletic trainer with Team USA

Black Americans make up just around 5.7% of healthcare workers, highlighting the lack of Black medical workers in the field.

So it was an eye-opener for Alabama State University biology major Shekinah (Shi-kEE-nuh) Leonce to witness a Black female athletic trainer firsthand as a high school student at Apopka High School.

Her first inspiration was Gjerome Mogol, an athletic trainer and teacher at Apopka High. But it was Zya’Nel Carty who encouraged and motivated Leonce to follow her steps to work in healthcare.

“One of my athletic trainers was the only Black woman I ever saw [in the field],” Leonce said. “The more I interned with my high school and shadowed them, the more it became something I was falling in love with. [Carty] was making a difference, and she inspired me so much.”

From that moment, Leonce was inspired to want to integrate herself into the field and provide more representation in athletic training.

“I think Black athletes need Black athletic trainers, Black doctors, and just Black healthcare workers because we know each other best,” Leonce said.

Now a senior at ASU, Leonce has a monumental opportunity as an operations assistant for Team USA at the Paris Olympics in July. She was selected as a part of Living Sport’s International Sport Business Program, an initiative giving college students and recent graduates professional development and experience at major sporting events.

Of Haitian descent, she may even use her background speaking French to her advantage.

Leonce, one of three siblings, grew up in the Pine Hills subdivision of Orange County, graduating from Apopka in 2022. Her father, Dieudonne Leonce, moved to the United States in 1999, and her mother, Marie, followed shortly after.

Mom works as an Orange County social worker. Dad owns Chic Motors, a car dealership.

Orlando’s family-oriented environment factored into her parents relocating here from Haiti.

Even as a student in Alabama, Leonce feels the support from her community. In addition to the numerous internships, professional events and business opportunities, her mentors and peers from provide consistent encouragement and guidance in her journey.

“Seeing everyone really show up and support me has just been insane,” Leonce said. “The athletic trainers I started with at Apopka have been so influential in this process and really just throughout my whole collegiate process. Ever since I graduated, they haven’t missed anything. Every achievement I’ve ever had, they know about it and were the first ones to congratulate me on them.”

Leonce works across multiple ASU sports teams, giving her options when she enters the field professionally. While she doesn’t have a preference for a specific team or sport, working with the University of Georgia football team would be a dream job.

She’s looking for financial assistance as she embarks on her new position in Paris, raising $2,000 of her $11,500 goal as of June 18.

Above all, she hopes her story inspires others and illustrates how grassroots supports matters. She might not be here, on the verge of attending a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Paris awaits.