An apology to "The Hammer," Meyers Leonard

The Trail Blazers beat the Golden State Warriors 122-112 Wednesday night at the Moda Center.

As the game was coming to a close, the Blazers were able to put the final nail in the coffin off a scramble play.

Here's the play:

I'll take my Blazers scrambled... Whiteside finishes it off with the two-hand hammer #RipCity pic.twitter.com/HMPImI1ZFA — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) December 19, 2019

In the headline, we used the word "hammer," which we were quickly corrected on by none other than "The Hammer" Meyers Leonard.

Two-hand dunk* — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) December 19, 2019

Twitter came to Hammer's defense, as well.

😂👏🏼 — Cable Hogue (@The_Real_Cable) December 19, 2019

Awesome Meyers that was well played — PDX Reign (@PDXpain) December 19, 2019

Cocky Meyers. I'm here for it.

We love u in the Heat bro❤

— ˈælən (@Padineta2) December 19, 2019

The correction was fair and warranted. Trail Blazers announcer Kevin Calabro called the play, using the word "jam."

The use of hammer was an oversight, a term that has been engrained in my brain over the previous seven years of Meyers Leonard dunks. Force of habit.

The word will be retired from NBC Sports Northwest's Twitter account with the only exception being when the Trail Blazers face Meyers Leonard.

My sincerest apologies, Hammer.

