'I do apologize,' Lebby addresses Art Briles' presence after OU win

OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby address comments regarding Art Briles during a media day.

After Oklahoma's 28-11 win over SMU, Jeff Lebby, the Sooners' offensive coordinator, issued an apology for allowing Art Briles, his father-in-law and former Baylor coach, to be on the field.

Lebby was on Briles' coaching staff at Baylor and is married to Briles' daughter.

Oklahoma's head coach Brent Venables and athletic director Joe Castiglione were not aware that Briles was allowed on the field until after it happened. Both made statements about addressing the situation with Lebby.

Castiglione stated that it was unexpected and should not have occurred, as they had previously established boundaries. He said he addressed the issue with the appropriate staff on Saturday.

During a scheduled media conference on Monday, Lebby stated that the distraction caused by Briles' presence on the field after the game would not occur again. "I do apologize," Lebby said. "It will not come up again."

Briles fired from Baylor in 2016

Baylor appointed Art Briles as Head Coach in 2007, when the team had a 35-101 record and no bowl game appearances since 1994.

In 2016, Briles was fired from his role as the head coach of Baylor University's football team after an investigation revealed that both the university and the program failed to take action against players who had been accused of sexual assault.

Reaction to Art Briles at Oklahoma game

Lebby stated that Joe Catiglione and Coach Venables have addressed concerns and can ensure that this issue will not arise again.

When does Oklahoma play next?

No. 19 Oklahoma will take on Tulsa in a Week 3 match-up on Sept. 16 at 2:30 p.m., CT.

