Apollo takes two against DC

The Apollo High School baseball team captured a pair of victories over district foe Daviess County on Friday night at DCHS.

Apollo claimed a 5-4 walk-off win in a continuation of the teams’ weather-delayed matchup on April 18, followed by a 5-0 victory by the Eagles (18-5, 5-1 9th District).

In the previous meeting, DC scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game before lightning delays forced the postponement. In the continuation, Gunnar Hendricks drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

In the later game, Ross Milburn went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run to pace the Eagles. Carter Kimmel struck out six batters in the shutout win.

DC slipped to 13-14 overall and 1-5 in district play.

DAVIESS COUNTY 000 100 3 — 4 4 2

APOLLO 012 100 1 — 5 9 2

WP-Blandford. LP-Rickard. 2B-Lilpop, Hendricks, Chaney (A).

APOLLO 040 100 0 — 5 7 0

DAVIESS COUNTY 000 000 0 — 0 5 3

WP-Kimmel. LP-Rickard.

SOFTBALL THURSDAY MUHLENBERG Co. 8, OHIO COUNTY 0

Abry Carver and Taylor Wilkins each belted two-run home runs in the Lady Mustangs’ victory in Greenville.

Ava Carver added an RBI and a run for Muhlenberg County (18-6, 4-0 10th District), while Katie Garrett had a double and Joshlynn Noe produced two runs and two stolen bases with a double.

Talynn Clark hit a double for Ohio County (12-11, 2-2).

OHIO COUNTY 000 000 0 — 0 4 1

MUHLENBERG COUNTY 202 121 x — 8 7 1

WP-Av. Carver. LP-Graves. 2B-Garrett, Noe (M), Clark (M). HR-Ab. Carver, Wilkins (M).