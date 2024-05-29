Apollo, Owensboro Catholic advance in 3rd Region baseball

HARNED — Apollo High School sent a big time message in the opening game of the 3rd Region Baseball Tournament with a 23-1 pounding of Grayson County at Breckinridge County High School.

Owensboro Catholic was brutally efficient in a 12-0 win over Edmonson County in another 3rd Region opening round game on Memorial Day.

Muhlenberg County had to fight back and survive to reach the regional semifinals with a 6-5 win over Meade County.

Breckinridge County advanced to the regional semifinal with a 5-1 win over Ohio County in the nightcap on the Fighting Tigers home field Monday.

No. 8 Apollo will meet No. 18 Muhlenberg in the semifinals Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The pitching matchup is expected to be Apollo’s Noah Cook going against Muhlenberg’s Peyton Cary.

No. 11 Owensboro Catholic will face Breckinridge-Ohio County in the second semifinal Tuesday at 8 p.m.

APOLLO 23, GRAYSON COUNTY 1

Apollo put together about as dominant an opening game in the 3rd Region Tournament as a team has in the last couple of decades.

The Eagles pounded out 18 hits, collected 21 RBIs, and scored six runs in the third inning and nine runs in the top of the fifth inning.

Apollo ran its record to 23-8 with the huge victory.

Ross Milburn went 3-for-5 with five RBIs and three runs scored. Milburn hit a double and a triple for the Eagles.

Grayson Smith was also 3-for-5 in the leadoff spot, also scoring three runs and accounting for three RBIs. Ty Lillpop went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs.

Sam Holder walked three times, had a hit in his only official at-bat and scored two runs.

Will Strode, Gunnar Hendricks and Lane Skinner each hit run scoring singles in the fifth inning.

Milburn’s double scored three runs and Lillpop hit a 2-run double.

“Our guys shine the brightest when the lights are on,” Apollo coach Brandon Dennis said. “This is where they learned last year that everything really takes off (region tournament) and they need to be the best we can possibly be. We had a feeling they were going to be really good, but to grab the game like we did today was a pretty big thing for us.”

Apollo’s approach at the plate was as good as it could be.

“That’s as close to perfect as we’re ever going to get,” Dennis said. “I don’t have a bone to pick with anything that happened today. We had a couple of at-bats where we might have had some lapses, we might have an isolated at-bat, but even those kids came back and had unbelievable at-bats.

Apollo pitcher Garrett Lanham was in command on the mound, scattering three hits and one run over five innings, with one strikeout and one walk.

“Everything we did today starts with him,” Dennis said of Lanham. “He’s also one of our best infielders, so he hasn’t gotten all the innings he should have gotten throughout the year, but we knew he would give us a shot, and he did way more than that today.

Grayson County’s season ended 16-15.

APOLLO 246 29 — 23 18 0

GRAYSON COUNTY 001 00 — 1 3 2

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 12, EDMONSON COUNTY 0

Deuce Sims hit a towering home run to score three runs and put Owensboro Catholic up 7-0 over Edmonson County in the bottom of the fourth of their 3rd Region Baseball Tournament.

Edmonson County pitching was worn down after that. Two more Catholic runs walked in, then Jaxson White hit a 2-run singled to put Catholic up 11-0. Brady Atwell hit an RBI single to put the Aces up 12-0 and finish an 8-run bottom of the fourth.

Owensboro Catholic broke on top in the bottom of the first for a 1-0 lead with the help of two Edmonson County errors. Houston Flynn reached on an error and Brady Atwell got Flynn in when he reached on another error.

Catholic went up 2-0 when Mason Moser doubled to score Barrett Evans, who started the inning with a walk.

The Aces added two more run in the bottom of the third. Atwell doubled to center and scored on a wild pitch from third. Parker Heistand singled to score Christopher Burns, who walked, for a 4-0 lead.

Barrett Evans was credited with the win for Catholic, which also had Ben Hyland and Brady Prusz pitching. Edmonson County managed just three hits.

“I thought we did very well, staying on task, moving runners along, we played very well,” Catholic coach Jody Hamilton said. “Overall, we did a pretty good job at the plate. It only gets tougher from here every time. I enjoy tournament time, the boys understand that too, so that makes it fun.

“Pitching we did what we wanted to do, break the game up, keep everybody fresh for the whole tournament.”

Edmonson County finished 22-10.

EDMONSON COUNTY 000 00 — 0 4 3

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 112 80 — 12 7 0

MUHLENBERG COUNTY 6, MEADE COUNTY 5

It took four innings before either team scratched in the second game of Memorial Day.

Muhlenberg County looked flat heading to the bottom of the fourth, but two walks, three singles and a bases clearing double pushed the Mustangs in front 6-5.

Madix Brannon smacked a double to the right field fence that scored three runs with two outs for Muhlenberg County. Meade County starter Austin Stansbury had reached 100 pitches and was clearly tiring.

Muhlenberg’s Cary came in to pitch top of seventh, and ended the game with a strikeout and a groundout.

Some of Muhlenberg’s players were dealing with damage to family homes or property, and electricity outages, after the massive storms with heavy rain, wind, and a tornados tore through western Kentucky on Sunday night.

“It was bad, I was really concerned about our community,” Muhlenberg coach Greg Shelton said. “We started calling players at 7 this morning just to see if we had enough to go. Roads were closed, no power. Peyton Cary lost his roof. I was really concerned about our mental outlook, there’s more important things than baseball. The kids really showed some toughness late.”

Down 1-0, Stansbury layed down a safety squeeze to the first base side, and B Hobbs scored to tie the game after he reached on a single. Got first and second with one out.

Grayson Rhodes hit a double and Aidan Bratcher hit another double to help Meade grab a 4-1 lead in the top of the fifth. Meade County got a bases loaded walk in the sixth for a 5-1 lead.

Sumner Shelton gave up seven hits, four runs and struck out eight as the Muhlenberg starter. The Mustangs used three more pitchers, including top hurler Cary, who finished the game with 17 pitches.

Meade County’s season finished 19-19.

MEADE COUNTY 000 041 0 — 5 9 1

MUHLENBERG COUNTY 000 105 x — 6 8 1

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 5, OHIO COUNTY 1

Breck County scored three runs in the first two innings and never looked back in staying alive to the regional semifinals as the host team.

Camden Dewitt’s double scored a run in the first inning. Harper Lucas sacrificed a run home in the second and an error added another run for Breck County.

A single by Kaden Coomes scored one run and an infield fly with an error scored another for a 5-0 lead for the Fighting Tigers.

Breck County went to 17-14 with the win. Tristan Wicker struck out five and walked five in the pitching win.

Ohio County managed two hits, including a single by Noah Phelps, who scored the only run of the game on an error. Owen McConnell struck out five and walked four in the loss.

OHIO COUNTY 000 000 1 — 1 2 2

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 120 002 x — 5 6 2