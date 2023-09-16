Apollo finds some offensive flow in 41-0 win over Muhlenberg

Sep. 16—Apollo High School was looking for its first win and some solid offensive numbers when it faced Muhlenberg County at Eagle Stadium.

Apollo found both in a 41-0 win over the Mustangs in front of a loud and enthusiastic crowd on a pleasant Friday night. Apollo went to 1-4 on the season.

"This is what I told the kids, we're not 0-4 anymore, we're 1-0," Apollo coach John Edge said. "That's the mindset we've got to have. The district started this week, and we're 1-0. We didn't play clean but we're getting there.

Caiden Tutt scored on touchdown runs of 48 yards in the first quarter and 13 yards in the fourth on the way to 151 yards on 12 carries. Tutt also had a couple of touchdown plays called back because of penalties.

On the 48-yard score, Tutt completely reversed his field and outran the Muhlenberg defense.

"Tutt was awesome tonight," Edge said. "He gives us depth and another dimension on offense."

Freshman quarterback Maxwell Johnson had a big night with 245 passing yards unofficially and three touchdown throws on 14-of-20 passing. Johnson hit Landen Bratcher with a 39-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and-19 play for a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.

Apollo had 396 yards in total offense unofficially.

Eli Masterson caught two of those touchdown throws, one a 60-yarder where he made the catch and rolled down the sideline for the score. The other touchdown was on a 32-yard pass play for a 28-0 lead with 4:31 left in the third quarter. Masterson also returned a punt 42 yards for the last touchdown of the night with 8:27 left in the game that started the KHSAA mandated running clock.

"Eli has played great for us all year, he's been consistent, he's been a constant on both sides of the ball," Edge said. "That's why he got those offers from Morehead and Eastern."

The pitch and catch game was very solid for Apollo.

"This is a confidence booster for us, going into district play," Masterson said. "Tonight was definitely a builder. That was my first ever punt return, ever. I usually do kickoff returns, but they put me in on punt return this week. I just try to make plays every time I can, no matter where I am."

Muhlenberg County went to 3-2 on the season, and managed about 100 yards in total offense against Apollo.

MUHLENBERG COUNTY 0 0 0 0 — 0

APOLLO 7 7 14 13 — 41

A-Tutt 48 run (Barnoud kick)

A-Bratcher 39 pass from Johnson (Barnoud kick)

A-Masterson 60 pass from Johnson (Barnoud kick)

A-Masterson 32 pass from Johnson (Barnoud kick)

A-Tutt 13 run (pass failed)

A-Masterson 42 punt return (Barnoud kick)