Apollo falls 4-1 to Trigg County

Madalyn Roberts drove in a run with a line-drive double in the fifth inning, but Apollo’s late comeback bid fell short in a 4-1 loss to Trigg County at the Owensboro Catholic Classic on Friday at Jack C. Fisher Park.

The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for the E-Gals (13-10).

Following a scoreless first inning, Trigg County (14-12) threatened in the top of the second when Brynlee Smock drew a leadoff walk, Madilynn Smith singled and Kiley Slone walked to load the bases with no outs.

However, Apollo pitcher Mollie Julian fanned the next three batters to keep the Lady Wildcats scoreless.

Trigg County broke through with a trio of runs in the third frame. Leadoff batter MaKenna Hendricks reached safely with an error — one of four that victimized the E-Gals — before scoring two batters later on Smock’s RBI base hit to center field. Smith then drove in a run with a ground out, and Slone belted an RBI single to give the Lady Wildcats a 3-0 edge.

Three Apollo errors in the top of the fourth inning helped Trigg County extend its lead to four runs.

The E-Gals answered in the bottom of the fifth frame when Macy Calhoun hit a fly ball to center field but got on safely with an error by Slone. Two batters later, Roberts clubbed a line drive to center field that drove in courtesy runner Hannah Snell. Another Lady Wildcats error allowed Apollo to get a runner to third base, but Trigg County pitcher Tember Oliver recorded the inning’s third out on a strikeout to preserve a three-run lead.

Apollo made one last effort in the bottom of the sixth frame, with Taylor Clark reaching safely with an error and later advancing to second base on a fielder’s choice. The E-Gals couldn’t get any closer from there, though.

For the game, Oliver finished with six strikeouts and allowed only one hit in six innings for Trigg County.

Julian tallied seven strikeouts without giving up an earned run for Apollo. The freshman gave up five hits and walked two in six innings.

In other Owensboro Catholic Classic action Friday, No. 2 Henderson County beat No. 13 Meade County 7-4, while LaRue County topped Lyon County 3-2.

The Catholic Classic resumes at 10 a.m. Saturday with Apollo facing LaRue County, Owensboro Catholic taking on Trigg County and Butler County against No. 23 Central Hardin. The day’s highlight matchup will be top-ranked South Warren facing off against Henderson County at 4:30 p.m.

TRIGG COUNTY 003 100 — 4 5 3

APOLLO 000 010 — 1 1 4

WP-Oliver. LP-Julian. 2B-Roberts (A).