Apollo, DC open 9th District baseball tourney

Apollo High School is the top seed in the 9th District Baseball Tournament and will open play against Daviess County on Monday at 6 p.m. The 9th District Tournament will be at Daviess County High School.

Apollo is 21-7 on the season, Daviess County is 17-16.

Owensboro Catholic will meet Owensboro in the other opening round game of the 9th District Tournament at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the DC field.

The winners will meet on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and both the district champion and runner-up advance to the 3rd Region Tournament.

Apollo has had a strong and deep pitching staff, led by Noah Cook and Carter Kimmel. Cook has an amazing ERA of 0.39 in 54.1 innings with 64 strikeouts and only five runs allowed all season. Kimmel has an incredibly low ERA of 0.95 in 44.1 innings with 39 strikeouts.

Grayson Smith has a .374 batting average to lead the Eagles.

“Our strengths, as expected, have been pitching and defense,” Apollo coach Brandon Dennis said. “Pitching depth has been at the forefront of our success this season.”

No. 8 Apollo had won 12 straight games before dropping a 2-1 decision to St. Xavier (Louisville) on May 4.

Lucas Ward leads DC with a .367 batting average. Brody Brubaker has a .361 batting average.

Owensboro Catholic is 24-7 and has gone 6-2 since winning the All ‘A’ state championship on April 28. The Aces are the second seed in the district and ranked No. 15.

“I like our energy and persistent desire to compete to the end,” Catholic coach Jody Hamilton said.

Brady Atwell leads the Aces with a .368 batting average and 28 RBIs. Elijah Blair is batting .366 with 25 RBIs. Six regulars in the batting order are hitting .321 or better for the Aces.

Owensboro is 16-10 and won five straight to close the regular season. Evan Hampton leads the Red Devils with a .463 batting average and he also has 16 RBIs. Cayden Ray is batting .437 with 17 RBIs.

Ray has pitched 41.1 innings with 48 strikeouts and a 2.88 ERA.

Other districts in the 3rd Region also get their tournaments going Monday.

McLean County (21-11) and Ohio County (9-18-1) play Monday in the 10th District Tournament at Hartford. The winner meets No. 17 Muhlenberg County (25-7) for the championship Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Hancock County (6-19-1) and Meade County (18-17) play in the 11th District Tournament at Brandenburg. The winner meets Breckinridge County (15-14) Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the championship game.

Edmonson County (21-8) is at Whitesville Trinity (3-18) Monday in the 12th District at 5:30 p.m. Grayson County (14-14) and Butler County (12-11) play in the 7:30 p.m. game. The championship game is Tuesday at 6 p.m.