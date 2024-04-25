Apollo has big inning, Kimmel pitching, to beat Catholic 8-1

No. 7 Apollo kept its baseball winning streak alive, and it snapped a streak by Owensboro Catholic.

Pitcher Carter Kimmel and Apollo’s defense were big reasons for that. The Eagles also got an offensive outburst in a 5-run third inning that lifted them to an 8-1 victory in front of a big crowd Tuesday night at Independence Bank Field at Chautauqua Park.

Apollo has won nine of its last 10 games, including the last six in a row. The Eagles are 13-5, 2-1 in the 9th District.

Kimmel gave up five hits with two strikeouts and one walk in the complete game, 7-inning win.

“He did not have his great stuff, he battled through,” Apollo coach Brandon Dennis said of Kimmel. “That’s the thing I’m most proud of him for. When he’s had great stuff, it’s been easy for him. Last couple of outings he hasn’t felt great, didn’t have the best stuff, he’s battled through it. The Owensboro game gave up a run in the first. This game gave up a run in the first.”

Kimmel has done a good job in his last couple of pitching outings to settle in and let his defense work if he is having a tough time on the mound.

“The offense woke up a little bit and gave him a real chance,” Dennis said.

An error led to a run in the third for Apollo. Easton Blandford hit a sacrifice fly for an RBI, Ty Lillpop hit a run scoring single, and Gunnar Hendricks plated two runs with his single.

Lillpop doubled and scored in the fifth on a Michael Chaney single. Garrett Lanham’s single scored Hendricks, who had walked.

Lillpop was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and the RBI. Lillpop also made a catch for an out in right field, then threw a laser in from right field to catcher Chaney to complete a double play to end the bottom of the sixth inning. Deuce Sims had tripled with one out.

Apollo third baseman Garrett Lanham also was good defensively.

Chaney and Hendricks each drove in two runs for Apollo. The Eagles drew seven walks and stole four bases in the game.

Scoring like they did Tuesday has been difficult.

“We’ve been 1-0, 2-1, it’s been a struggle,” Dennis said. “We’ve seen some good arms.”

Owensboro Catholic had won 10 of its last 11, its last five straight, and had scored double figure runs in its last three wins. Catholic is 15-5 on the season and 3-1 in the 9th District.

Houston Flynn singled and scored on an error for Catholic’s lone run in the bottom of the first inning. Flynn and Parker Heistand were each 2-for-3 for Catholic.

“We were unemotional,” Catholic coach Jody Hamilton said. “I didn’t think we had very good at-bats at times. They played well and had some things go their way. It was a good learning game.”

Barrett Evans took the loss for Catholic, giving up six runs and five hits in three innings.

APOLLO 015 020 0 — 8 9 2

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 100 000 0 — 1 5 1

WP-Kimmel. LP-Evans. 2B-Lillpop 2 (A). 3B-Sims (C).