Apollo beats DC 7-1 in 9th District baseball

Apollo High School had a bit of a slow start, but it gained plenty of momentum later against Daviess County in the opening round of the 9th District Baseball Tournament.

Apollo put together a pair of 3-run innings on the way to a 7-1 win over DC on Monday at Panther Park.

No. 8 Apollo is in the district championship game Wednesday against the winner of Tuesday’s Owensboro Catholic-Owensboro matchup. Both the Tuesday and Wednesday games start at 6 p.m. at Panther Park.

Apollo (22-7) also advanced to next week’s 3rd Region Baseball Tournament with the victory Monday.

Getting through the first game of a district tournament is always a relief, especially for a team expected to be a regional favorite.

“The toughest job we’ve had the last four or five days is making these guys understand, don’t buy in to everybody telling you how great you are,” Apollo coach Brandon Dennis said. “Every where we’ve gone in the community, they’ve heard it, I’ve heard it. People tell you ‘good luck, but you guys don’t need it.’ You always need it.”

Apollo won with just four hits in the game.

“One of the skills we have developed over the course of the year, we know we’re not going to outhit a lot of teams,” Dennis said. “We got them to buy into the idea that hits don’t win games. We’ve had three games in the last couple of weeks where we’ve been outhit, and we outscored the team by seven or eight runs. Just by manufacturing runs, getting a big hit in big spots. That’s kind of who we are.

Grayson Smith’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third tied Apollo 1-1 with Daviess County. DC went up 1-0 in the top of the second inning on a Carter Nichols run-scoring single.

The Eagles grabbed a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth when Will Strode hit a towering double to centerfield to score two runs. Michael Chaney got another run in with a sacrifice fly for the Eagles.

Garrett Lanham reached on an error that scored two runs for Apollo. Ty Lillpop singled and Brock Burger was hit by a pitch. Grayson Smith hit a single to left to score Lanham with the 7-1 lead.

Noah Cook was strong overall for Apollo in earning the pitching win. Cook struck out eight and walked four in allowing three hits in the complete game win.

Cook also moved into second place on the Apollo all-time strikeout list with over 300 now.

“Noah, we expect him to be perfect, and he’s been perfect all year long,” Dennis said. “He had to fight his way through there a little bit. We knew they were going to give us their best punch, but he settled in, did a good job and gave us a chance to win.”

Daviess County’s Logan Mewes took the loss, giving up two hits and four runs in four and two thirds innings. Mewes struck out six and walked four.

Daviess County finished the season 17-17.

“Early we got the lead, we had more energy,” DC coach Austin Clay said of the game. “We had some good swings on some balls. Mewes did a good job keeping them off balance. Apollo did a good job of limiting our at-bats as well.

“I think we got better as the season went on. We weren’t necessarily young, but we were inexperienced. Overall I was happy with the season.”

DAVIESS COUNTY 010 000 0 — 1 3 3

APOLLO 001 303 x — 7 4 1

WP-Cook. LP-Mewes. 2B-Strode (A).