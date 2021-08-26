An AP writer sees an all-time great 2021 season for the Wisconsin Badgers

Associated Press writer Ralph Russo recently predicted the outcome of every FBS conference and explained who would make the College Football Playoff in that scenario.

Sat down yesterday and made some predictions for the coming college football season.

Underachievers/overachievers

Conference champs

NY6 Bowls

CFP

National champion It got a little weird.https://t.co/LVTjz2gTl5 — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) August 26, 2021

Russo is one of the only national writers to come to a conclusion that Badger fans should like: Wisconsin finally defeating Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game.

Here’s what he had to say about the matchup:

“Wisconsin over Ohio State. The Buckeyes have yet to lose a Big Ten game under third-year coach Ryan Day. Has to happen at some point, right? A more explosive Badgers’ offense with QB Graham Mertz breaks the Ohio State grip on the Big Ten after four straight titles.”

Russo’s CFB, then, includes No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Wisconsin and No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Oklahoma.

It’s safe to say that scenario is one Badger fans would get behind.

