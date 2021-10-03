AP voters moved Iowa ahead of Penn State after Week 5

No matter how you look at it, Penn State and Iowa is a matchup of top four teams coming up in Week 6 according to the AP Top 25. But the AP voters came away from this past weekend of college football more vested in Iowa’s decisive victory at Maryland compared to Penn State’s shutout of Indiana. Iowa moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 to No. 3 overall, while Penn State remained No. 4 as they were a week ago.

Penn State visits Iowa in week 6, and they will be playing the role of the underdog according to both the AP Top 25 and the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Consider that some bulletin board material for James Franklin before the big road game.

Iowa and Penn State are two of the four Big Ten teams appearing in the top 10. Ohio State moved up four spots to No. 7 to return to the top 10, and AP voters did like the coaches and gave the Buckeyes the nod ahead of the only team to beat them, Oregon. The Ducks fell from No. 3 last week down to No. 8 this week in the AP Top 25. Michigan also moved up from No. 14 to No. 9 this week following a chaotic weekend of college football. Like in the coaches poll, Michigan State is just outside the top 10 at No. 11, with BYU rounding out the top 10.

Former Penn State opponent Auburn moved up to No. 18 following their win at LSU over the weekend.

It is notable this week’s AP Top 25 saw Clemson drop out of the rankings, completing a fall from the top two at the start of the season to out of the top 25 after just over one month’s worth of football.

