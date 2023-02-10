AP voters provide Chiefs DT Chris Jones with extra motivation ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Philadelphia Eagles fans aren’t going to be too thrilled with the Associated Press voters.

Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones doesn’t need any extra motivation heading into Super Bowl LVII, but he certainly has some at his disposal after last night’s NFL Honors ceremony. Jones was a finalist for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award — an award that he’s strived for, but never achieved during his career.

Jones did not win the award, though. That honor went to San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa, who received 46 of 50 possible first-place votes. Eagles LB Haason Reddick received two votes. Jets DT Quinnen Williams received a single vote. For the mathematically challenged, that means there is just a single vote left that went to Jones.

In the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jones was an absolute force to be reckoned with. He had 10 total pressures, including two sacks according to Pro Football Focus. He was practically unblockable.

Having a little extra chip on his shoulder heading into the biggest game of the season is great news for Kansas City. That’s especially true when you consider that there’s been a lot of chatter this week about how elite the Eagles’ offensive line is. Jones is sure to be amped up to prove his doubters wrong during the game.

