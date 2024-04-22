AP Top WorldCup News at 9:37 a.m. EDT

Scottie Scheffler is just the third Masters winner in history to win the following week on the PGA Tour, and the first since 1985.
Scottie Scheffler held a five-shot lead when play was called for the night on Sunday.
Draft week has arrived and with that comes our final installment of 'Mock Draft Mondays'. We go out with a bang as The Athletic's Dane Brugler joins Matt Harmon to share his five favorite picks in his latest seven-round mock draft. Yes, Brugler doesn't just put together 'The Beast' but a seven round mock. Everything you need to get ready for Thursday night.
Our final 2024 mock draft projects four quarterbacks in the first five picks, but the Cardinals at No. 4 might represent the key pivot point of the entire board.
Arch Manning gave Texas football fans an enticing look at the future, throwing for 355 yards and three touchdowns in the Longhorns' Orange-White spring game.
Scott Pianowski debuts The Fantasy Baseball Buzz, a weekly series analyzing the biggest stories across MLB. This week, the Dodgers' leadoff man's scorching start.
Max Holloway is a certified BMF. And then some.
Miles Russell, who is the youngest player on record with a top-25 finish on either the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour, made seven birdies in a 10-hole stretch on Sunday.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down pitching strategy for the first full week of the 2024 MLB season.
It's time to boost those fantasy baseball rosters. Andy Behrens offers eight players to consider adding in all leagues.
Cortés' attempt didn't fool Andrés Giménez, who fouled off the pitch.
It's been a rough start to the season for Aaron Judge.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
The NFL world shook with the news of the Bills trading star receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. Matt Harmon analyzes the move for fantasy football.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew reveals some of their favorite draft-day value picks with just a few days left until MLB Opening Day.
Welcome back to the playoffs, Damian Lillard.
Clark's endorsement deal with Nike is set to dwarf her WNBA salary.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens knows what it's like to leave a draft with some regret, so he offers up some early waiver wire pickups before Opening Day.
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans have been waiting for is here: The No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.
Josh Naylor knows how to celebrate a home run. We think.