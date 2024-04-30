AP Top Strange News at 10:35 a.m. EDT
The Twins’ home-run sausage is fueling their eight-game winning streak
The Twins’ home-run sausage is fueling their eight-game winning streak
Finch collided with Mike Conley in the final two minutes of Minnesota's series-ending win over the Suns.
The Nuggets will now take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals after beating the Lakers 4-1.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first tight end rankings for the 2024 season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don debuts The Scorecard, a weekly series featuring his takes on key MLB player notes.
It's time to boost those fantasy baseball rosters. Andy Behrens offers eight players to consider adding in all leagues.
With more than two weeks of fantasy baseball data available to us, Dalton Del Don exposes the statistics we should be wary of.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 season.
"How do you deal with such a thing?" Ngannou asked in a social media post announcing his son's death.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 season.
We continue our 'Mock Draft Monday' series with PFF's Trevor Sikkema joining Matt Harmon the pod. Sikkema provides his five favorite picks from his latest mock draft as well as his least favorite pick. The PFF draft expert also shares what goes into his methodology when crafting a mock, especially as inch even closer to night one of the draft.
Scott Pianowski tackles your pressing fantasy baseball questions in the debut of his weekly mailbag.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 season.
The Celtics have a closeout game at home, but don't yet know Porzingis' status for Game 5 and beyond.
Scott Pianowski debuts The Fantasy Baseball Buzz, a weekly series analyzing the biggest stories across MLB. This week, the Dodgers' leadoff man's scorching start.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up some updates from around the minor leagues, leading with yet another of Baltimore's top prospects.
Race organizers say they'll revoke a Trump fundraiser's suite license if he holds an event for the former president on Sunday at the race.
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans have been waiting for is here: The No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a series of pickups to assist every manager, starting with a duo of Rockies ahead of a Colorado homestand.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 season.
Buk Mawut Buk pleaded guilty to a pair of felony charges last month after he shot and killed Aaron Lowe at a Salt Lake City-area party in 2021.