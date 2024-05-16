AP Top Sports News at 12:00 a.m. EDT
Jayson Tatum scores 25 to lead Celtics past Cavaliers 113-98 and into 3rd consecutive East finals
Jayson Tatum scores 25 to lead Celtics past Cavaliers 113-98 and into 3rd consecutive East finals
ESPN's Joe Tessitore described the incident as an “absolute clown show garbage amateur hour."
On the eve of the PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy has filed for divorce from his wife, Erica.
Clark set the Indiana Fever’s franchise record for turnovers (10), shot 5-of-15 from the floor and struggled with the Connecticut Sun’s physical defense.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde unpack the latest update on the House v. NCAA case, react to Twitter beef happening at Colorado, and the worst Kentucky Derby names ever.
Carson Beck is entrenched as the Bulldogs' starter after a breakout 2023 season.
Reggie Bush took a victory lap at the Los Angeles Coliseum Thursday while delivering a message to the NCAA.
Nikola Jokic scored 40 and the Nuggets have a 3-2 lead.
The Seminoles lost 23-16 to Tennessee in the first-ever BCS title game.
On today's pod Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde recount Colorado's latest social media drama, potential athlete compensation models, and a man who was arrested for throwing fried chicken at his sister.
Kelly said LSU hasn't "fared very well" in its attempts to add transfer defensive linemen.
All four rushers who had more than 10 carries in 2023 for the Buffaloes are transferring.
The biggest question looming over the NBA draft combine this week: How will Bronny James do?
Ronel Blanco, who threw a no-hitter earlier this year, said Tuesday that he would appeal the suspension.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go where no pod has gone before after the NFL Draft. They identify the biggest winners and losers in the fantasy world. This is totally an original idea so don't fact check us. Behrens also reveals the four biggest debates he had when putting together his rookie dynasty rankings.
The decision ends one of the more pressing issues for the CFP Management Committee this week in Dallas.
Is it possible for a league to go 7-9?
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some big-picture trading tips before April wraps up, along with some key players to make moves on.
The game’s full name: The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.
Mystik Dan won the Kentucky Derby by a nose last weekend in one of the closest finishes in the race's history.
Bronny James is one of the biggest variables in the 2024 NBA Draft.