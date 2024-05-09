AP Top Sports News at 12:02 a.m. EDT
Jalen Brunson returns from foot injury, sparks Knicks past Pacers for 2-0 lead in East semifinals
Jalen Brunson returns from foot injury, sparks Knicks past Pacers for 2-0 lead in East semifinals
Jalen Brunson briefly went down with a foot injury in the first half on Wednesday night, and then returned to power the Knicks to a 2-0 series lead.
Jamal Murray was fined $100,000 by the league this week for throwing things onto the court in his team's loss to the Timberwolves on Monday.
Patrick Beverley threw a ball at Pacers fans multiple times in the final minutes of the Bucks' Game 6 loss earlier this month.
Dan Devine and Adam Mares discuss the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves after Monday night’s game 2.
The NHL's Board of Governors approved the $1.2 billion sale of the Arizona Coyotes to Ryan Smith in April.
With the fantasy basketball season behind us and the NBA playoffs in full swing, Dan Titus takes what he learned from this past campaign and reveals his first crack at next season's draft rankings.
The Cardinals' nightmare season continues.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down what he learned from a recent industry draft, one month into the 2024 MLB season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down matchups to target and avoid and much more for the end of Week 3.
There have been some noteworthy moves in the fantasy baseball reliever landscape. Dalton Del Don breaks down the most important.
Concluding our 'teams that will shape the Draft' series, Matt Harmon and Fantasy Pro's Thor Nystrom look at the QB needy teams outside the top ten - Minnesota, Denver, Las Vegas - as well as teams inside the top ten that could be wild cards - New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and New York Jets.
Here are five franchises who stood out, for better or for worse.
It was ugly all over for the Clippers in Game 3.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald breakdown the five biggest fantasy storylines from night one of the draft and provide instant draft grades and dynasty rookie rankings.
Week 5 of the fantasy baseball season has arrived. Fred Zinkie offers up some key pieces of pitcher strategy to start the week off right.
Amazon Prime Video and the NBA are reportedly nearing an agreement that would make the streaming and retail giant a major platform for game telecasts.
There are two clear favorites heading into the NBA playoffs. Frank Schwab breaks down the early action on the betting market.
Tyrese Haliburton hit a floater with 1.1 seconds left in overtime to give the Indiana Pacers a 121–118 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pacers lead their first-round playoff series two games to one.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some big-picture trading tips before April wraps up, along with some key players to make moves on.
Bojan Bogdanović left Sunday's Game 4 win over the 76ers almost immediately after injuring his foot while diving for a loose ball.