AP Top Sports News at 3:10 a.m. EDT

Kentucky coach John Calipari talking with Arkansas about open job, according to multiple outlets
We continue our 'Mock Draft Monday' series with PFF's Trevor Sikkema joining Matt Harmon the pod. Sikkema provides his five favorite picks from his latest mock draft as well as his least favorite pick. The PFF draft expert also shares what goes into his methodology when crafting a mock, especially as inch even closer to night one of the draft.
Calipari bolting Kentucky for a less heralded conference rival is a surprising turn of events, but it could be a positive outcome for all sides.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Marny Sherman, the wife of Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman, warned that Missouri could lose both the Royals and Kansas City Chiefs after a stadium funding proposal was voted down.
If you're looking for under-the-radar candidates to hit the most round trippers in 2024, Dalton Del Don has a collection of power brokers to consider.
Andy Behrens recaps the final baseball mock draft for the Yahoo Fantasy crew ahead of the season, where one team definitely stood out.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Caitlin Clark was reportedly very interested in going to UConn.
The home stretch of the NHL season is here, and these players could be key acquisitions for your team's title run.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don continues his sleeper series identifying draft gems at every position. This time, he highlights some outfielders.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.
Bryce Young has a new weapon.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders admonished his players after receiving a message from a university professor saying that they were being disrespectul and unengaged in his class.
We know it's March and you may be more stressed about your bracket this week than your fantasy dynasty shares. Heck, who are we kidding, you definitely have someone you're stressed about after the flurry of free agency moves in the past week. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are back to dust off the 'Panic Meter' and provide clarity and calm to all your submissions.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his positional sleeper series with the pitchers!
Of course we have to do winners and losers for the first week of NFL free agency. No better co-host than Dalton Del Don to join Matt Harmon on this traditional endeavor. Del Don and Harmon identify which teams, players and fantasy ecosystems improved the most this week and which took a step back.
The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball and MLB crews unite and reveal their favorite breakout candidates set to cut loose in 2024.
Every roster move counts with the NBA season winding down, so consider making these hard cuts to set your fantasy basketball roster to win.
Who among us hasn't had a hole like Jordan Spieth had on the 18th of the Valero Texas Open.
With just weeks left in the NBA regular season, finish the season strong with one of these six players who could boost your lineup.