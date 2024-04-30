AP Top Sports News at 12:46 a.m. EDT
Murray overcomes calf injury to score 32 and hit game-winner in Nuggets' 108-106 win over Lakers
The Celtics have a closeout game at home, but don't yet know Porzingis' status for Game 5 and beyond.
Mike Tyson will be 31 years older than Jake Paul when they step into the ring this summer.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down how we can tap into the Braves' and Brewers' scorching starts.
There have been some noteworthy moves in the fantasy baseball reliever landscape. Dalton Del Don breaks down the most important.
The Phoenix Suns pushed in all their chips to go nowhere.
Race organizers say they'll revoke a Trump fundraiser's suite license if he holds an event for the former president on Sunday at the race.
The Thunder have now picked up their first series win since 2016.
UConn is adding Saint Mary's transfer Aidan Mahaney. The junior guard played the past two seasons with the Gaels, leading them in scoring as a sophomore.
Murray appeared to sustain the injury in Saturday's Game 4 loss to the Lakers.
Andy Behrens checks in on how some of baseball's top prospects are doing to start the season, leading with a bevy of Baltimore bats.
There is cause for excitement around the new playoff format. There's also lots of complaints and criticism to go around.
What teams still have work to do after the NFL Draft?
Buk Mawut Buk pleaded guilty to a pair of felony charges last month after he shot and killed Aaron Lowe at a Salt Lake City-area party in 2021.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Chiefs' 2024 draft.
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans have been waiting for is here: The No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.
"I don't think that should happen. It's not OK."
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down some of the trickiest batters to gauge so far this season in the latest edition of The Buzz.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority pickups for fantasy managers looking to close out the week in strong fashion.
Cousins doesn’t have a track record inside the team. Unlike Alex Smith, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, there are no entrenched locker room soldiers behind him.
Candace Parker announces her retirement from women's basketball after 16 seasons in the WNBA and a stellar college career at Tennessee.