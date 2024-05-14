AP Top Sports News at 12:10 a.m. EDT
Ippei Mizuhara, ex-interpreter for MLB star Shohei Ohtani, likely to plead not guilty as a formality
Ippei Mizuhara, ex-interpreter for MLB star Shohei Ohtani, likely to plead not guilty as a formality
The Bucks will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard for an elimination game on Tuesday night.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority pickups for fantasy managers looking to close out the week in strong fashion.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down how we can tap into the Braves' and Brewers' scorching starts.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up some updates from around the minor leagues, leading with yet another of Baltimore's top prospects.
Dalton Del Don examines stats that are likely warping our perception of some slumping fantasy baseball performers.
Draft week has arrived and with that comes our final installment of 'Mock Draft Mondays'. We go out with a bang as The Athletic's Dane Brugler joins Matt Harmon to share his five favorite picks in his latest seven-round mock draft. Yes, Brugler doesn't just put together 'The Beast' but a seven round mock. Everything you need to get ready for Thursday night.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down what he learned from a recent industry draft, one month into the 2024 MLB season.
Starting pitchers in fantasy football have been compared to running backs in fantasy baseball — but have we made an error in not prioritizing relief pitchers more? Scott Pianowski investigates.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some big-picture trading tips before April wraps up, along with some key players to make moves on.
Scott Pianowski analyzes who's been helping fantasy baseball managers win or causing frustration a month into the season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a series of pickups to assist every manager, starting with a duo of Rockies ahead of a Colorado homestand.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski takes some time to answer some pressing questions in his latest mailbag.
Fred Zinkie examines two pitchers to deal while their value is trending up and a few others it's worth trying to acquire.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent statistics as we near the close of Week 4.
With more than two weeks of fantasy baseball data available to us, Dalton Del Don exposes the statistics we should be wary of.
The Baltimore billionaire is taking steps to become the most public, accessible, front-facing owner in Major League Baseball.
Andy Behrens breaks down the next wave of fantasy football stars, ranking the incoming rookie class for dynasty drafters.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down some of the trickiest batters to gauge so far this season in the latest edition of The Buzz.
With the NBA Playoffs in full swing, fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus examines the teams that are on the outside looking in to see what could bring better results next season.
Carson Beck is entrenched as the Bulldogs' starter after a breakout 2023 season.