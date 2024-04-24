AP Top Sports News at 12:00 a.m. EDT
Timberwolves take 2-0 lead on Suns behind 25 points and ace defense from Jaden McDaniels
The Timberwolves are rolling even when their All-Stars struggle.
Wilson's starting over in Denver.
These mark the Texans' first uniform redesign since the franchise's inception in 2000.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the huge performance this weekend by Texas QB Arch Manning, Michigan and Notre Dame's spring games, Jaden Rashada entering the transfer portal, and more
The numbers for the Bears' proposed stadium project are astounding.
Strahinja Jokić appeared to punch a fan shortly after the Nuggets' wild win over the Lakers on Monday night in Denver.
Clark's $28 million deal is the richest sponsorship contract for a women’s basketball player.
Plum said she was 'devastated' in a cryptic statement on social media.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers his full-scale breakdown for the upcoming weekend of the MLB season, including matchups to target and starters to stream.
“If you’ve got trouble with when the timing is around here, it’s because I’m not ready to go.”
The Nuggets now hold a 2-0 series lead over the Lakers.
All four rushers who had more than 10 carries in 2023 for the Buffaloes are transferring.
Draft week has arrived and with that comes our final installment of 'Mock Draft Mondays'. We go out with a bang as The Athletic's Dane Brugler joins Matt Harmon to share his five favorite picks in his latest seven-round mock draft. Yes, Brugler doesn't just put together 'The Beast' but a seven round mock. Everything you need to get ready for Thursday night.
The wildest sequence of the NBA playoffs so far included multiple missed calls.
April is the perfect time of the season to buy low, sell low, buy high and sell high on key players — but you need to know who fits in what department. Fred Zinkie helps fantasy baseball managers with an initial batch.
Fred Zinkie examines two pitchers to deal while their value is trending up and a few others it's worth trying to acquire.
Map & Flag is Augusta National's first off-site fan experience, but it comes with a steep price.
With Opening Day 2024 in the rearview mirror, fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski delivers his early observations.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his boldest takes for the American League — and he thinks a top-five draft pick is set to win MVP.
Scott Pianowski debuts The Fantasy Baseball Buzz, a weekly series analyzing the biggest stories across MLB. This week, the Dodgers' leadoff man's scorching start.