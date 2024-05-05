AP Top Sports News at 12:44 a.m. EDT
Mystik Dan wins 150th Kentucky Derby by a nose in the closest 3-horse photo finish since 1947
Mystik Dan wins 150th Kentucky Derby by a nose in the closest 3-horse photo finish since 1947
In a finish you have to see to believe, three horses hit the finish within a fraction of a second to end the race
This is what the Padres had in mind when they dealt for Luis Arráez.
Álvarez maintained his dominance, but Munguía proved he's no pushover with a tough performance against a legend.
It was initially a demanding fight for the champion, but Álvarez silenced Munguía's typically explosive speed and combinations with precise counter punches.
Edwards' coming-out party continued in emphatic fashion in a Game 1 win over the reigning champs.
Aaron Judge was ejected from a game for the first time in his career in Saturday's game between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers.
The 150th Kentucky Derby produced yet another magnificent two-minute spectacle.
Fred Zinkie examines two pitchers to deal while their value is trending up and a few others it's worth trying to acquire.
Draft week has arrived and with that comes our final installment of 'Mock Draft Mondays'. We go out with a bang as The Athletic's Dane Brugler joins Matt Harmon to share his five favorite picks in his latest seven-round mock draft. Yes, Brugler doesn't just put together 'The Beast' but a seven round mock. Everything you need to get ready for Thursday night.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some big-picture trading tips before April wraps up, along with some key players to make moves on.
Andy Behrens checks in on how some of baseball's top prospects are doing to start the season, leading with a bevy of Baltimore bats.
With more than two weeks of fantasy baseball data available to us, Dalton Del Don exposes the statistics we should be wary of.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down some of the trickiest batters to gauge so far this season in the latest edition of The Buzz.
How does the cut line work at The Masters? Here are the full details.
Ball hasn't played since the 2021-22 season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers multiple key pieces of strategy for the final days of Week 4.
The quality was choppy, but it was better than what the WNBA had.
Scott Pianowski tackles your pressing fantasy baseball questions in the debut of his weekly mailbag.
Kleber suffered the injury during the Mavericks' series-clinching win Friday night over the Clippers.
Scott Pianowski analyzes who's been helping fantasy baseball managers win or causing frustration a month into the season.