AP Top Sports News at 12:46 a.m. EDT
Edwards scores 40 points and Timberwolves outlast Suns 122-116 to finish first-round sweep
Edwards scores 40 points and Timberwolves outlast Suns 122-116 to finish first-round sweep
Durant and Booker combined for 82 points. But Edwards again proved too much for the Suns to overcome.
Mike Tyson is supposed to step in the ring against Jake Paul on July 20.
A shorthanded Bucks roster and red-hot 3-point shooting by the Pacers put Milwaukee on the brink of elimination.
"I don't think that should happen. It's not OK."
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the 49ers' 2024 draft.
Murray appeared to sustain the injury in Saturday's Game 4 loss to the Lakers.
Down 3-0 in the first round, Phoenix is all but guaranteed an early exit in the big three's first season together. Where do the Suns go from here?
The Buffaloes went 4-8 in Sanders' first season as head coach.
Kansas City was the No. 2 favorite behind San Francisco ahead of the draft.
The NFL Draft is officially in the books. We no longer need to speculate on where guys will go. Now it's time to see how they fit. Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald look at the rookie fantasy fits they love, the ones they question and the group of picks that are great real life picks but rather 'meh' for fantasy purposes.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Chiefs' 2024 draft.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Saints' 2024 draft.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Chargers' 2024 draft.
The Bucks face Game 4 with a 2-1 deficit and both of their All-Stars sidelined.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Bears' 2024 draft.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made an amusing analogy when asked why the team selected three offensive lineman in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Cousins doesn’t have a track record inside the team. Unlike Alex Smith, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, there are no entrenched locker room soldiers behind him.
April is the perfect time of the season to buy low, sell low, buy high and sell high on key players — but you need to know who fits in what department. Fred Zinkie helps fantasy baseball managers with an initial batch.
Scott Pianowski tackles your pressing fantasy baseball questions in the debut of his weekly mailbag.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Steelers' 2024 draft.