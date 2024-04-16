AP Top Sports News at 12:18 a.m. EDT
Caitlin Clark taken No. 1 in the WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever, as expected
Caitlin Clark taken No. 1 in the WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever, as expected
Here are five franchises who stood out, for better or for worse.
Boban Marjanović is a man of the people.
Wagner joins a pair of freshmen teammates and several 5-star recruits leaving Kentucky after Calipari's exit.
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' on the pod and who better to have on then the face of NFL Network's draft coverage and a giant in the industry. Daniel Jeremiah joins Matt Harmon to discuss his mock draft methodology, what he's hearing about this year's draft class and shares his favorite five picks in his latest mock draft.
South Carolina, Iowa, UConn and NC State all took their own uncharted paths to Cleveland.
UConn and Illinois were tied 23-23 late in the first half. The Illini were down 30 before they scored again.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
The Jets are going back to an iconic look.
Avila averaged over 17 points per game as a sophomore.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Where will the most hyped college stars land? How WNBA-ready are the international prospects? Who helped themselves during the NCAA tournament? And what unexpected surprises could be in store? Let’s dig in.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his boldest takes for the American League — and he thinks a top-five draft pick is set to win MVP.
DeBoer signed an eight-year deal to replace Saban after Saban retired.
Harrison was quick to call for a title fight after the win, and it's hard to imagine why she wouldn't get it.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.
The tennis legend has already invested in multiple sports ventures in Los Angeles.
Dalton Del Don continues his series of bust candidates, identifying a group of outfielders who should be draft-day fades.
Following the incident, the team moved to a different hotel closer to the host city.
Everyone loves a good comeback story. The Yahoo Fantasy baseball crew reveals whom they think is about to set things right in 2024.
Andy Behrens recaps the final baseball mock draft for the Yahoo Fantasy crew ahead of the season, where one team definitely stood out.