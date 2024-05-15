AP Top Sports News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

On the eve of the PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy has filed for divorce from his wife, Erica.
Gobert again tangled with infamous NBA referee Scott Foster, and once again he comes out the poorer man — literally.
Bronny James is one of the biggest variables in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Appreciate 'Inside the NBA' while it's still here, because if this goes away, there may never be anything as good again.
The biggest question looming over the NBA draft combine this week: How will Bronny James do?
The franchise declined comment to multiple media outlets about the shirt prior to Quinn's statement.
With the fantasy basketball season behind us and the NBA playoffs in full swing, Dan Titus takes what he learned from this past campaign and reveals his first crack at next season's draft rankings.
Robinson had been employed by the team since 2022.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Delleneger, and SI's Pat Forde recap the 2024 NFL Draft, reacted to recent College Football Playoff complaints, reacted to news of Damien Martinez picking Miami, and discussed Dylan Raiola's impressive spring game.
On today's pod Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde recount Colorado's latest social media drama, potential athlete compensation models, and a man who was arrested for throwing fried chicken at his sister.
With the lottery order set, here's a look at Yahoo Sports' projections for both rounds of the 2024 NBA Draft.
Barring a successful appeal, Gruden's dispute with the NFL will be settled behind closed doors.
Ronel Blanco, who threw a no-hitter earlier this year, is now likely facing a 10-game suspension.
Gottlieb's repeatedly courted controversy in his media role and will reportedly continue to host his nationally syndicated radio show while coaching Green Bay.
We are just one week away from all the projections, rumors and lies from being put to rest. The Draft is almost there. We put a bow on our 'Draft Deep Dive' series with Yahoo's draft guru Charles McDonald by looking at the top TE and OL prospects in this year's draft.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski answers your mailbag questions in the first May edition of The Cheap Seats.
Elly De La Cruz has been scorching to start the fantasy baseball season — but is there an end in sight? Dalton Del Don gives his take on that and more.
As modern media becomes more niche driven, teams and even leagues have to balance whether to seek the biggest TV contracts or the biggest potential audience.
Concluding our 'teams that will shape the Draft' series, Matt Harmon and Fantasy Pro's Thor Nystrom look at the QB needy teams outside the top ten - Minnesota, Denver, Las Vegas - as well as teams inside the top ten that could be wild cards - New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and New York Jets.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down some of the trickiest batters to gauge so far this season in the latest edition of The Buzz.