AP Top Sports News at 1:48 a.m. EDT
Scottie Scheffler unstoppable and wins another Masters green jacket
Scottie Scheffler unstoppable and wins another Masters green jacket
Boban Marjanović is a man of the people.
Former New York Yankees left-hander Fritz Peterson died at the age of 82. He is probably best known exchanging wives with teammate Mike Kekich in the 1970s.
The Masters has a record $20 million purse this year.
Andy Behrens recaps the final baseball mock draft for the Yahoo Fantasy crew ahead of the season, where one team definitely stood out.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' on the pod and who better to have on then the face of NFL Network's draft coverage and a giant in the industry. Daniel Jeremiah joins Matt Harmon to discuss his mock draft methodology, what he's hearing about this year's draft class and shares his favorite five picks in his latest mock draft.
Woods has never posted a higher score, but he is committed to playing in all four majors this year.
Clark is a natural in the spotlight, but coach Lisa Bluder's deference to the superstar makes Iowa's situation more unique than most as the women's game grows bigger than ever.
Verne Lundquist ended a 40-year run at the Masters.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don continues his sleeper series identifying draft gems at every position. This time, he highlights some outfielders.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his positional sleeper series with the pitchers!
If you're looking for under-the-radar candidates to hit the most round trippers in 2024, Dalton Del Don has a collection of power brokers to consider.
DeBoer signed an eight-year deal to replace Saban after Saban retired.
Top basketball prospects from the U.S. and around the world put on a show at the Nike Hoop Summit on Saturday night.
The former five-star recruit and freshman starter appears to be returning to Alabama.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his series identifying bust candidates, this time at the all-important pitcher position.
Never in the league’s rich history was there a day like Sunday.
Start the fantasy hockey week right with these pickups, led by a productive defenseman on the Maple Leafs.
The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball and Yahoo MLB crews join forces to reveal which boring, old veterans still have the juice for the season ahead.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.