AP Top News at 10:52 p.m. EDT

Shouts of ‘Shame! Shame!’ erupt in Arizona House as fight over abortion ban engulfs lawmakers
Arterio Morris, who transferred to Kansas from Texas, was suspended and dismissed from the team shortly after his arrest in September.
Julio Urías was arrested last fall after an alleged incident outside BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, though prosecutors declined to pursue felony charges.
Xaviar Babudar, a.k.a. ChiefsAholic, also faces up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of 11 bank robberies.
Ohtani has been interviewed by the feds as part of the investigation, per the New York Times.
Police confirmed there was an investigation into the QB on Thursday morning.
A Jaguars employee who embezzled $22 million from the team has been sentenced to prison for more than six years.
Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore reportedly planned to bring the Timberwolves below the projected luxury tax threshold next season, which left Glen Taylor very concerned.
The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball and MLB crews unite and reveal their favorite breakout candidates set to cut loose in 2024.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his positional sleeper series with the pitchers!
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski reveals the list of players he's trying to leave every draft with in 2024.
Fred Zinkie shares winning strategies to keep in mind when drafting your team this fantasy baseball season.
The league is investigating Jontay Porter over several betting irregularities in which player props on him all hit after he left games early.
Robinson announced in 2022 that he was battling kidney failure.
These aren't household names, but there are plenty of quality, if imperfect, prospects that should be available on Day 2 of the NFL Draft and beyond.
Whose ADP is too high? What other players could be drafted instead? Jorge Martin dives into who are the most overrated players through Round 10 going into 2024 fantasy drafts.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens reveals his favorite picks from his recent Tout Wars draft while exposing the truth about league winners.
If you're looking for under-the-radar candidates to hit the most round trippers in 2024, Dalton Del Don has a collection of power brokers to consider.
Andy Behrens recaps the final baseball mock draft for the Yahoo Fantasy crew ahead of the season, where one team definitely stood out.
Jorge Martin projects which players will lead MLB in the offensive and pitching categories this season.