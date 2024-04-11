AP Top News at 11:22 p.m. EDT

Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice facing aggravated assault charge after high-speed crash in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police said Wednesday that Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice faces charges including aggravated assault after he and another speeding driver of a sports car caused a chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway. Police said that arrest warrants have been issued for the 23-year-old for one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury. Rice's attorney, state Sen. Royce West, said last week that Rice had been driving a Lamborghini sport utility vehicle when the crash occurred. Arrest warrants were also issued for Theodore Knox, 21, who was driving the other speeding sports car, a Corvette, police said.