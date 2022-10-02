AP Top 25 Week 5 update moves Penn State into top 10

Penn State is now a consensus top 10 team after the updated AP Top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon. Within hours of officially moving up to No. 10 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, Penn State took over the No. 10 spot in the AP Top 25 as well.

Penn State moved up one spot in this week’s AP Top 25, from No. 11 to No. 10 following its win over Northwestern in Week 5. The Nittany Lions were passed by Ole Miss, who jumped from No. 14 up to No. 9 after their home win over Kentucky, which fell out of the top 10 as a result of their head-to-head showdown in Oxford, Mississippi. Penn State’s climb into the top 10 was made possible, however, by NC State falling from No. 14 to No. 10 after a road loss at Clemson on Saturday night.

Similar to the coaches poll, Alabama returned to the No. 1 spot this week after swapping positions with Georgia, now No. 2. Georgia actually has three more first-place votes than the Crimson Tide, but Ohio State claiming 10 first-place votes helped Alabama move back to the top of the poll.

Penn State joins Ohio State (No. 3) and Micigan (No. 4) as the only Big Ten teams in this week’s AP Top 25.

Here is this week’s AP Top 25.

Alabama – 1,523 points (25 first-place votes) Georgia – 1,521 (28) Ohio State – 1,488 (10) Michigan – 1,348 Clemson – 1,345 USC – 1,233 Oklahoma State – 1,182 Tennessee – 1,129 Ole Miss – 1,068 Penn State – 959 Utah – 884 Oregon – 872 Kentucky – 832 NC State – 691 Wake Forest – 627 BYU – 604 TCU – 514 UCLA – 510 Kansas – 476 Kansas State – 417 Washington – 180 Syracuse – 173 Mississippi State – 164 Cincinnati – 134 LSU – 108

Others receiving votes:

Washington State 91, Baylor 88, Florida State 78, Arkansas 76, James Madison 39, Florida 37, Maryland 25, Coastal Carolina 17, Minnesota 14, Tulane 9, Illinois 6, North Carolina 5, Texas A&M 4, Purdue 2, Oklahoma 2

Big Ten football power rankings after Week 5: Big shake up

