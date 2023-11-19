AP Top 25: Washington moves past Florida State following road win over Oregon State

There was some movement in the top five of the Associated Press Top 25 poll as we enter the final week of the college football regular season.

Will the College Football Playoff rankings follow suit?

Georgia remained at No. 1 following a convincing road victory over Tennessee and garnered 61 of the 62 first-place votes in the process. Ahead of their showdown next Saturday in Columbus, Ohio State and Michigan flipped places to mirror their spots in the latest CFP rankings. Ohio State moved up to No. 2 after blasting Minnesota while Michigan dropped to No. 3 following a close win over Maryland.

Washington, following a 22-20 road win over Oregon State, moved up to No. 4 and switched spots with No. 5 Florida State. FSU lost starting quarterback Jordan Travis to injury in its win over North Alabama

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Washington and Florida State are all 11-0 entering the final weekend of the regular season.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) dodges Oregon State linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Elsewhere, No. 6 Oregon. No. 7 Texas, No. 8 Alabama and No. 9 Louisville all stayed in the same spot in the AP rankings. Missouri moved up a spot to No. 10 after a last-second win over Florida.

Oregon State, No. 10 last week, fell to No. 15 after its close loss to Washington. OSU’s drop allowed No. 11 Penn State, No. 12 Ole Miss, No. 13 Oklahoma and No. 14 LSU to all move up one spot.

Other movers in the AP poll included No. 16 Arizona (up from No. 19), No. 17 Notre Dame (up from No. 20), No. 19 Kansas State (up from No. 23), No. 21 Oklahoma State (up from No. 24) and No. 22 Liberty (up from No. 25).

No. 20 Iowa returned to the rankings after clinching the Big Ten West title. No. 23 Toledo, which hasn’t lost since a Week 1 road defeat to Illinois, is ranked for the first time since 2015. James Madison suffered its first loss of the season and fell from No. 18 to No. 24.

Below is the full AP Top 25 poll: