AP Top 25: Washington jumps to No. 5 after win over Oregon, USC tumbles

Washington jumped up three spots to No. 5 after its win over Oregon on Saturday.

The Huskies beat the Ducks 36-33 after Oregon missed a game-tying field goal as time expired following Washington’s go-ahead TD with less than two minutes to go. Voters were kind to Oregon and only dropped the Ducks two spots to No. 9 after the loss.

Voters were less kind to USC. The Trojans dropped eight spots to No. 18 after a 48-20 loss at Notre Dame. USC looked all out of sorts as the Fighting Irish dominated the game. Notre Dame jumped to No. 15 after the win.

The top four teams in the poll remained the same with Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Florida State all staying in the top four after easy wins on Saturday.

Oklahoma dropped to No. 6 from No. 5 after an off week in Week 7 while Penn State is at No. 7 ahead of its massive Week 8 game against the Buckeyes. Texas is at No. 8 while North Carolina jumped two spots to No. 10 after its win over Miami.

Alabama stayed at No. 11 after a 24-21 win over Arkansas while Oregon State moved up three spots to No. 12 after beating UCLA. The Bruins dropped from No. 18 to No. 25 after the loss.

Duke moved up a spot to No. 16 after an easy win over NC State. The Blue Devils travel to Florida State in Week 8 and hope to have QB Riley Leonard back after he suffered an ankle sprain in the team's loss to Notre Dame.

Air Force is in the poll for the first time all season at No. 22 after moving to 6-0 with a win over Wyoming. The Falcons are right behind Louisville after the Cardinals dropped seven spots to No. 21 following a loss at Pitt.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia (7-0)

2. Michigan (7-0)

3. Ohio State (6-0)

4. Florida State (6-0)

5. Washington (6-0)

6. Oklahoma (6-0)

7. Penn State (6-0)

8. Texas (5-1)

9. Oregon (5-1)

10. North Carolina (6-0)

11. Alabama (6-1)

12. Oregon State (6-1)

13. Ole Miss (5-1)

14. Utah (5-1)

15. Notre Dame (6-2)

16. Duke (5-1)

17. Tennessee (5-1)

18. USC (6-1)

19. LSU (5-2)

20. Missouri (6-1)

21. Louisville (6-1)

22. Air Force (6-0)

23. Tulane (5-1)

24. Iowa (6-1)

25. UCLA (4-2)