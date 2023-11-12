AP Top 25: Top eight unchanged, Penn State and Ole Miss drop out of top 10 after losses

Jaxson Dart and Ole Miss dropped out of the top 10 after losing to Smael Mondon and Georgia in Athens on Saturday night. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images) (Steve Limentani/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

The top five again remained unchanged in the post-Week 11 AP Top 25.

Georgia retained the top spot with a convincing 52-17 win over Ole Miss, while Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State and Washington all also remained undefeated. Each team is at 10-0 with two weeks to go in the 2023 college football regular season.

Oregon stayed at No. 6 after beating USC 36-27 and is followed by Texas and Alabama. Louisville moved up to No. 9 while Oregon State is at No. 10.

Penn State dropped from No. 9 to No. 12 behind Missouri after losing 24-15 at home against Michigan on Saturday while Ole Miss fell from No. 10 to No. 13 after the Georgia loss.

The Tigers moved up five spots after soundly beating Tennessee 36-7 at home. The Vols dropped seven spots to No. 21.

The biggest faller of the weekend was Oklahoma State. The Cowboys dropped nine spots to No. 24 after a 45-3 blowout loss at UCF on Saturday.

Overall, there are seven undefeated teams in the Top 25. James Madison is now at No. 18 and Liberty is at No. 25. The Flames will host New Mexico State in the Conference USA championship game.

One top-10 matchup in Week 12

Since Oregon State moved up to No. 10, there's a top-10 matchup next week when No. 5 Washington takes on the Beavers. Otherwise, there's just two other matchups between ranked opponents as Tennessee hosts Georgia and Utah visits Arizona. The Bulldogs clinched the SEC East title Saturday thanks to Tennessee's loss to Missouri. Georgia will play Alabama for the SEC title.

The Utes lost 35-28 to Washington on Saturday while Arizona got a last-second road win against Colorado.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia (10-0)

2. Michigan (10-0)

3. Ohio State (10-0)

4. Florida State (10-0)

5. Washington (10-0)

6. Oregon (9-1)

7. Texas (9-1)

8. Alabama (9-1)

9. Louisville (9-1)

10. Oregon State (8-2)

11. Missouri (8-2)

12. Penn State (8-2)

13. Ole Miss (8-2)

14. Oklahoma (8-2)

15. LSU (7-3)

16. Utah (7-3)

17. Tulane (9-1)

18. James Madison (10-0)

19. Arizona (7-3)

20. Notre Dame (7-3)

21. Tennessee (7-3)

22. North Carolina (8-2)

23. Kansas State (7-3)

24. Oklahoma State (7-3)

25. Liberty (10-0)

Others receiving votes: Iowa, Kansas, Toledo, Fresno State, USC, UNLV, SMU, NC State, Miami (Ohio), Texas A&M.