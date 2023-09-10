AP Top 25: Texas moves to No. 4 after 10-point win at Alabama
Texas moved into the top five of the AP Top 25 after beating Alabama on Saturday night.
The Longhorns jumped up seven spots to No. 4 after a convincing 34-24 win over the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. Alabama dropped seven spots from No. 3 to No. 10 after the loss.
Georgia remained No. 1 after beating Ball State while Michigan stayed at No. 2 after a win over UNLV. Florida State is now at No. 3 while USC is at No. 5 after a huge win over Stanford.
Ohio State is at No. 6 and is followed by Penn State, Washington and Notre Dame.
Ole Miss moved up three spots to No. 17 after a road win at Tulane and is a spot ahead of Colorado at No. 18. The Buffaloes jumped up four spots after beating a mistake-prone Nebraska team at home to move to 2-0. Colorado is ahead of both Oklahoma and North Carolina in the AP poll after both of those teams won on Saturday.
Miami moved into the top 25 at No. 22 after beating Texas A&M on Saturday. The Aggies were ranked at No. 23 ahead of the weekend and dropped out of the top 25 after the loss.
AP Top 25
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Florida State
4. Texas
5. USC
6. Ohio State
7. Penn State
8. Washington
9. Notre Dame
10. Alabama
11. Tennessee
12. Utah
13. Oregon
14. LSU
15. Kansas State
16. Oregon State
17. Ole Miss
18. Colorado
19. Oklahoma
20. North Carolina
21. Duke
22. Miami
23. Washington State
24. UCLA
25. Iowa