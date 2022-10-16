AP Top 25: Tennessee moves to No. 3 after Alabama win
Tennessee moved up three spots to No. 3 after beating Alabama by three.
The Volunteers are behind Georgia and Ohio State in the post-Week 7 edition of the AP Top 25. Tennessee beat Alabama 52-49 after Chase McGrath’s game-winning field goal as time expired knuckled over the crossbar. It was the first time Tennessee had beaten an Alabama team coached by Nick Saban.
Michigan stayed at No. 4 after beating Penn State 41-17. The Wolverines are followed by Clemson at No. 5 after the Tigers beat Florida State on the road.
Alabama dropped to No. 6 and is followed by Ole Miss, TCU, UCLA and Oregon to round out the top 10. TCU moved up five spots after beating Oklahoma State. The Cowboys dropped three spots after the overtime loss.
USC is now at No. 12 after losing 43-42 to Utah. The Utes moved up to No. 15 after the win and are a spot ahead of Penn State.
Six undefeated teams lost in Week 7. Alabama, USC, Penn State, Oklahoma State, James Madison and Coastal Carolina were the six teams that got their first losses of the season. The Dukes were at No. 25 in last week’s poll and have been replaced in that spot by Tulane.
The moves of UCLA and Oregon into the top 10 mean we’ll have a matchup of top 10 teams in Eugene next week. Oregon is hosting ESPN’s “College GameDay” pregame show as the last remaining unbeaten team in the conference comes to town.
AP Top 25
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Tennessee
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Alabama
7. Ole Miss
8. TCU
9. UCLA
10. Oregon
11. Oklahoma State
12. USC
13. Wake Forest
14. Syracuse
15. Utah
16. Penn State
17. Kansas State
18. Illinois
19. Kentucky
20. Texas
21. Cincinnati
22. North Carolina
23. NC State
24. Mississippi State
25. Tulane