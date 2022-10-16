AP Top 25: Tennessee moves to No. 3 after Alabama win

Tennessee moved up three spots to No. 3 after beating Alabama by three.

The Volunteers are behind Georgia and Ohio State in the post-Week 7 edition of the AP Top 25. Tennessee beat Alabama 52-49 after Chase McGrath’s game-winning field goal as time expired knuckled over the crossbar. It was the first time Tennessee had beaten an Alabama team coached by Nick Saban.

Michigan stayed at No. 4 after beating Penn State 41-17. The Wolverines are followed by Clemson at No. 5 after the Tigers beat Florida State on the road.

Alabama dropped to No. 6 and is followed by Ole Miss, TCU, UCLA and Oregon to round out the top 10. TCU moved up five spots after beating Oklahoma State. The Cowboys dropped three spots after the overtime loss.

Tennessee moved up three spots in the post-Week 7 AP Top 25. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

USC is now at No. 12 after losing 43-42 to Utah. The Utes moved up to No. 15 after the win and are a spot ahead of Penn State.

Six undefeated teams lost in Week 7. Alabama, USC, Penn State, Oklahoma State, James Madison and Coastal Carolina were the six teams that got their first losses of the season. The Dukes were at No. 25 in last week’s poll and have been replaced in that spot by Tulane.

The moves of UCLA and Oregon into the top 10 mean we’ll have a matchup of top 10 teams in Eugene next week. Oregon is hosting ESPN’s “College GameDay” pregame show as the last remaining unbeaten team in the conference comes to town.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Tennessee

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. Ole Miss

8. TCU

9. UCLA

10. Oregon

11. Oklahoma State

12. USC

13. Wake Forest

14. Syracuse

15. Utah

16. Penn State

17. Kansas State

18. Illinois

19. Kentucky

20. Texas

21. Cincinnati

22. North Carolina

23. NC State

24. Mississippi State

25. Tulane