AP Top 25 Takeaways: Is time right for USC to hire Franklin?

RALPH D. RUSSO
·6 min read
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, right, meets with Penn State head coach James Franklin, following an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Nebraska won 30-23. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Penn St Nebraska Football

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, right, meets with Penn State head coach James Franklin, following an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Nebraska won 30-23. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

For several years speculation has persisted that if Southern California ever did move on from Clay Helton, Penn State's James Franklin would a logical candidate to coach the Trojans.

Franklin's charisma, big-picture thinking and track record of success checks all the boxes for USC, even if maybe he has maxed out at Penn State.

The pandemic figures to make lots of schools that would have ordinarily made a coaching change this season to stand pat, but patience at USC is in short supply. The Trojans are off to a 2-0 start, but their play continues to be uninspiring and sloppy.

Meanwhile, Penn State is probably the most disappointing team in the country, 0-4 after starting the season ranked No. 7.

The timing could be right for Franklin and USC to make the rumors a reality.

The Nittany Lions' collapse has been stunning and bizarre. All-America linebacker Micah Parsons opted out in August and star running back Journey Brown had to give up football because of a heart condition.

Still, there seemed to be plenty of talent for Penn State to have another good season, even if it couldn't overtake Ohio State in the Big Ten.

But ever since Devyn Ford scored that ill-advised touchdown in the opener at Indiana, the season has spiraled.

Penn State has now lost two games in which it has gained more than 450 yards and held its opponent (Indiana and Nebraska on Saturday ) under 300 yards. That is hard to do.

“The message in the locker room after the game, it sucks but none of us are going to stop fighting,” Penn State quarterback Will Levis said. "The season isn’t over.”

It will be interesting to see if Penn State can still salvage something from this mess. In a normal season, teams with high hopes can get deflated and never recover. In this season, keeping players motivate will be even tougher.

“All of us in every single area can be better,” Franklin said.

Adding to the stress of it all for Franklin, he has lived away for his family throughout the pandemic to better protect his young daughter, who has sickle cell.

Franklin is 56-27 at Penn State since taking over a program wracked by sanctions and recovering from the Sandusky scandal. It has been laborious to lead Penn State past the end of the Paterno era, but Franklin has produced three 11-win seasons and a Big Ten championship.

He also went 24-15 in three seasons at Vanderbilt, which might be even more impressive than what he has accomplished at Penn State.

As for USC, for all the investments the school made this offseason in assistant coaches and support staff for Helton, the Trojans still don't play up to their talent.

For the second straight week, USC needed a late-scoring drive to win. Last week it took a small miracle for the Trojans to beat Arizona State. This week they pulled one out against an Arizona team picked to finish last in the Pac-12.

It's difficult to predict how USC leadership will assess this season. The Trojans are by far the most talented team in the Pac-12 South and could get to the conference title game without beating a ranked team.

Moving on from Helton will cost a small fortune. But if this is the best Helton can produce, it won't be good enough. And if a frustrating season in Happy Valley leads Franklin to seriously consider a new challenge, that could motivate USC even more to make the move.

STAYING TOO LONG

If Franklin wants to see an example of a coach who probably stayed in a job too long, he can take a look at what's going on at Stanford with David Shaw.

Shaw followed Jim Harbaugh with the Cardinal and had five double-digit win seasons and three Pac-12 titles in his first six seasons.

The Cardinal have been back sliding ever since. First a little at a time. Then they plummeted to 4-8 last year and now are 0-2 after losing to Colorado on Saturday.

Shaw could have had a number of NFL jobs when Stanford was rolling, but loyalty to his alma mater and a desire to not uproot his family kept him at Stanford.

But winning on The Farm is difficult. The bully-ball style the Cardinal used to push around the Pac-12 for years now seems outdated and the school's margin for error in recruiting has always been razor thin.

It seems unfathomable Stanford would ever fire Shaw, but both he and the Cardinal look like they could benefit from a change.

AROUND THE COUNTRY: After a week spent crossing games off the schedule because of COVID-19, Saturday featured just one top-five team playing and no games matching ranked teams. The playoff race was basically put on pause ... There is not much left to say about Michigan after it was run out of the Big House by No. 13 Wisconsin. But try this: This was the Wolverines' third home loss by at least 28 points under coach Jim Harbaugh, more than the last five Michigan coaches combined. ... Kentucky paid tribute to offensive line coach John Schlarman, who died this week after a long battle with cancer, by lining up on the first play against Vanderbilt without a left guard ... Much was made about Notre Dame transfer Phil Jurkovec facing his old team as Boston College's starter. But the matchup with the Irish turned out to be a chance for Ian Book to show Notre Dame kept the right quarterback. Over the last two weeks, Book has never played better. ... No. 10 Indiana shut out Michigan State and will go to No. 3 Ohio State next week for what will most likely be the first top-10 matchup in the history of the program. ... North Carolina's Sam Howell set a school-record with 550 yards passing in a wild come-from-behind victory against Wake Forest. Howell is the most overlooked great quarterback in the country. ... With all the other Heisman contenders idle for one reason or another, Kyle Trask threw six more touchdown passes for No. 6 Florida against Arkansas. He has an SEC-record 28 through six games, one more than Tua Tagovailoa had last year and three more than Heisman winner Joe Burrow. ... Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore, you might remember him from his end zone antics in last year's Egg Bowl, is working on an All-America season. Moore is the first receiver in the country to break 1,000 yards after putting up 225 against South Carolina. ... Tulsa's victory against No. 19 SMU was its second against a ranked team this season. The Golden Hurricane only had two victories against ranked teams in the previous 40 years. ... It would have been interesting to see No. 11 Oregon's personnel from last season, including quarterback Justin Herbert, running the Ducks' current offense under coordinator Joe Moorhead. Oregon pulled away from Washington State after a sluggish first half.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Latest Stories

  • Michigan destroyed by No. 13 Wisconsin in latest embarrassing loss for Jim Harbaugh

    Wisconsin hadn’t played in nearly a month due to a COVID-19 outbreak, but it was Michigan that looked like the team coming off a long layoff. 

  • The Masters 2020 live leaderboard, scores and updates

    Follow all the action from Augusta National as Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and the world’s best battle it out for the Green Jacket

  • Howell, Tar Heels make big rally to beat Wake Forest 59-53

    Sam Howell threw for program records of 550 yards and six touchdowns, and scored the go-ahead rushing TD with 4:11 left to help North Carolina rally past Wake Forest 59-53 on Saturday. Howell's 20-yard keeper capped a comeback from 21 down midway through the third quarter for the Tar Heels (6-2, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), tying the program record for biggest comeback in a win.

  • Kirk Ferentz used Iowa's 3 timeouts in the final seconds of a blowout for the best possible reason: Spite

    Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck called a timeout with 19 seconds left in a 35-0 game. So the Iowa coach called three in return.

  • NBA rumor tracker: Latest draft, free agency and trade speculation

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • College football Week 11 winners and losers: The Big Ten is full of surprises at the halfway point

    The Big Ten has two teams at 4-0 through the first four weeks of the season. And they're both unexpected undefeateds.

  • Buccaneers spend five hours on tarmac waiting for flight to Charlotte

    Tom Brady and the Buccaneers spent five hours on their plane waiting to take off for their flight to Charlotte on Saturday night.

  • Terence Crawford stops Kell Brook early in spectacular fashion

    Terence Crawford made a strong case for himself as the world’s best pound-for-pound boxer on Saturday at the MGM Grand Conference Center, stopping Kell Brook in the fourth round of their bout for the WBO welterweight title. 

  • 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren shines in win over Emoni Bates

    Basketball fans got a treat Thursday evening when the No. 1 junior in the country squared off with the No. 1 senior in the country.

  • Jack Nicklaus criticises Augusta after low-scoring day one at The Masters

    The 18-time major winner was upset that the greens were not responsive following heavy rain

  • Dana White had strong words for Khaos Williams' 2nd straight 1st-round KO

    The Michigan-based fighter has ended his first two UFC fights in under 30 seconds.

  • Packers legend Hornung dies at 84

    Green Bay Packers legend, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung died Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., after a long battle with dementia. Known as "The Golden Boy," Hornung was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, where he won the 1956 Heisman. The Packers later released a statement from team president/CEO Mark Murphy.

  • Conor McGregor responds to Rafael dos Anjos’s callout

    Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, following his UFC Vegas 14 victory over Paul Felder, called out fellow former titleholder Conor McGregor. It was dos Anjos's first fight back at lightweight after fighting for the past three-plus years at welterweight. He made the argument that after the win over Felder, he and McGregor were the only top lightweights that were qualified to fill the vacancy of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who recently announced his retirement. “I think I wanna face whoever is on the line for that belt. At 36 years old, tonight was my 30th UFC appearance. If Khabib is really retired, it will leave the division wide open. If you look at the division, me and Conor, we are the only champions in that division. I think if the championship is open, me and Conor is the fight to make.” Following dos Anjos's comments, McGregor said he was in. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1327809253596418048?s=20 McGregor is already set to face Dustin Poirier in the UFC 257 main event on Jan. 23, 2021, and he sounds committed to making that fight happen. A short time after his first tweet, McGregor clarified that and said he would still be down to fight dos Anjos after Poirier. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1327811985946370048?s=20 TRENDING > UFC Vegas 14 results: Rafael dos Anjos calls for Conor McGregor title fight following baffling split decision win Rafael dos Anjos and Conor McGregor were scheduled to fight several years ago dos Anjos and McGregor had been slated to fight once before, which is reflected in the photos of McGregor's second tweet. At that time, dos Anjos held the lightweight belt and was set to make the second defense of it opposite McGregor at UFC 196 on March 5, 2016. Following some intense press in the lead-up, dos Anjos was forced to bow out of the fight after breaking his foot during training for the bout. McGregor went on to headline the UFC 196 fight card in a welterweight bout opposite Nate Diaz. He lost. Diaz submitted McGregor in the second round. Related video > Rafael dos Anjos explains Conor McGregor callout (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • The Masters: Tee times, TV and streaming info for Sunday's final round at Augusta National

    All the information you need to get ready for the final round of the 2020 Masters.

  • Lane Kiffin celebrated a TD before Ole Miss QB Matt Corral even threw the ball

    Kiffin is really good at celebrating touchdowns before they happen.

  • Lions players reportedly celebrated time away from Matt Patricia after 2018 season with mimosas at team facility

    Players detailed communication, music restrictions and a dancing video involving Cam Newton as issues with Patricia's style.

  • Vikings guard Pat Elflein returns from IR only to be cut a day later

    Pat Elflein was expecting to play in his first game back since an injury in Week 1.

  • Grand predictions crushed as Jon Rahm's horrible miscue leads to 'pretty awful' round

    If ever you see the world’s No 2 golfer stone-cold top one off the heel, you can typically be sure that he means it. Jon Rahm emphatically did during the Masters practice round where he skimmed his ball across the pond at the 16th, judging the contact to such perfection that after three hops, it took the green’s slope to arc inexorably into the cup. Alas, when the Spaniard stood on the 8th fairway on Saturday night and produced another shot that barely left the ground, it was horribly unintentional. Full leaderboard Finding the ball beneath his feet, Rahm looked to shape it right-to-left into the par-five but miscued dismally with a shortened backswing, watching it dive viciously left into the trees. Not unreasonably, he glowered at the club as if he wanted to snap it in half. It is one of the Masters’ many mysteries that this 570-yard hole, which should yield a regulation birdie for a player of his length, has sent his game haywire before. Last year, in the very same place, he hit one of the worst shanks seen outside a monthly medal. One such lapse can be excused, but repeating it threatens to leave a mental scar. Rahm did not take kindly to being asked to describe his round, where one gruesome error extinguished any momentum en route to a 72 that left him seven adrift of Dustin Johnson’s lead. “Seriously, how would I describe it? Pretty awful,” he said, tersely. “I was playing good golf and got a great mud ball. There’s no way I can be happy about it. The course was there for scoring, and I couldn’t take advantage of anything. I fought my a-- off at the end to salvage an under-par round and I couldn’t. I’ve got to shoot a miracle score to have a chance.” In all honesty, the fashionable excuse of a “mud ball” did not do justice to the awfulness of the stroke. For Rahm, the worst aspect of it all was the timing. As he approached the turn, he was surging up the leaderboard in the hunt for Johnson, just as the world rankings suggested he would. But on a hole he had hoped to eagle, he sloped off instead with a double-bogey that effectively snuffed out his quest for a maiden major. While the damage had begun with his inexplicable grubber from the short grass, Rahm soon compounded it by firing his third shot straight into a loblolly pine, off which it duly ricocheted into a bush. A seven was all he could muster in the end, enough to wipe away his hopes. In the space of one hole, Rahm’s gait lost its usual bounce. He had talked up the drama of this third round, predicting a shoot-out of all the leading names, and instead he let Johnson, his rival for the No 1 spot, drift into the distance unchallenged. It was a dispiriting, lost opportunity for a man who, in the week of his 26th birthday, had the game to command this tournament. He had won two titles on the PGA Tour, and could point to top-10 finishes in three of the four majors. Plus, there was the relentless training at home in Arizona throughout this disjointed season, knowing that all roads led to Augusta. Rahm is not averse to making grand predictions about his prospects. For him to win the Masters, he declared, he needed only to stay true to who he was. “I need to play the shot that I see and feel within me,” he said. “Not the shot that you’re supposed to play. Hit the shot that I feel in my moment, in my hands and in my mind. Just be who I am.” For Rahm, that moment arrived on the eighth and he proved spectacularly unequal to it. Loath as he is to admit any weakness, his swing sometimes becomes rushed and abbreviated when the pressure rises. So it turned out in this third round, as he produced the type of mistake that would haunt his sleep. After the early bolts by Rahm, Paul Casey and Lee Westwood, this Masters has taken a sour turn for the European contingent. Rory McIlroy made a tireless effort to reel in Johnson, his friend and fellow member of the Bear’s Club in Florida, but looked likely to continue the pattern where his major is derailed by one poor round. His opening 75 was a cardinal sin against a rival of Johnson’s calibre. Instead, Europe’s finest were left to marvel at the exploits of Bernhard Langer, who stepped off the course at two under. It is not just the fact that, at 63, the German has become the oldest player in Masters history to make the cut, breaking Tommy Aaron’s record by 33 days, but that the birth dates of his fellow competitors in majors span an entire century. Gene Sarazen, whom he faced in the 1976 Open at Royal Birkdale as an 18-year-old, was born in 1902. As for Abel Gallegos, the Argentinian amateur who qualified for Augusta this year? 2002. It is one of golf’s greatest virtues that such a feat is even possible within a single career. But it is also a tribute to Langer’s longevity that his powers have yet to attenuate on a course whose length is traditionally unkind to those in their seventh decade. He is a living, breathing museum piece.

  • How John Lynch, 49ers feel about Jimmy Garoppolo, 'elephant in room'

    John Lynch is aware of the questions surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the 49ers.

  • Bidding at Johnny Bench auction ends at just under $2M

    Personal memorabilia from the career of Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench was auctioned for just under $2 million. The sale that involved live and online bidding ended Saturday at the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory in Kentucky, not far from where Bench was a 14-time All-Star for the Cincinnati Reds during his 17-year major league career. David Hunt, president of Hunt Auctions, said bidding easily exceeded pre-sale estimates.