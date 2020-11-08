AP Top 25 Takeaways: Could Harbaugh spin coaching carousel?

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts towards a game official after a call during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 38-21. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Conventional wisdom heading into this college football season has been that there is unlikely to be much coaching turnover.

Between pandemic-related revenue losses and the complications of trying to evaluate performance under such unusual circumstances, the coaching carousel figured to be quiet.

Then Michigan started 1-2 in its sixth season under coach Jim Harbaugh. The 23rd-ranked Wolverines — yes, they were still ranked — lost 38-21 at No. 13 Indiana on Saturday, snapping a 24-game winning streak against the Hoosiers that dated to 1987.

Harbaugh has only one more season left after this on his original contract, which has made him one of the highest-paid head coaches in college football.

The khaki-clad former Wolverines quarterback's returned to Ann Arbor as a savior, made Michigan better, became a content machine for sports media and lost all five games vs. Ohio State. Whatever shortcomings Harbaugh has had at Michigan, his teams have never won fewer than eight regular-season games and rarely lost to the opponents Michigan is supposed to beat.

Michigan is supposed to beat Indiana. Michigan is supposed to beat a Michigan State team that has now sandwiched losses to Rutgers and Iowa (49-7) around a victory at the Big House.

“You’re playing good teams every week," Harbaugh said. "We’ve got to get there fast.”

The Big Ten is such a mess there is probably a path to a respectable season for Michigan, but it's pretty clear the program is trending in the wrong direction.

Firing Harbaugh after a truncated and odd season does not seem like the Michigan way. The more interesting question at this point: Does Harbaugh want to do this anymore? His contract situation is unheard of in college football, where schools are more likely to rush into a bad extension than let a winning coach get close to walk year.

It's difficult to forecast where this could be going, but a scenario in which Harbaugh decides he has done all he can do with the job and he moves on without hurting Michigan financially seems plausible.

If the Michigan job opens up it is liable to knock over a few dominos.

Is an Ohio State man what Michigan needs? Former Buckeyes player and assistant coach Luke Fickell has No. 6 Cincinnati looking like a legitimate playoff contender. He turned down the Michigan State job when it opened unusually late in the cycle. The better question is: Would Fickell betray his roots to coach the School up North?

The most obvious solution for Michigan might be in the Big 12. Iowa State's Matt Campbell's overall record (30-27 with the Cyclones) might not be enough to impress Michigan fans, but he is having uncommon success in Ames.

What has become apparent is the pandemic is not going to cause the coaching carousel to come to a halt. Already Southern Mississippi and Utah State — as of Saturday — are in the market.

Things are not trending in good direction for Derek Mason at Vanderbilt. Same goes for South Carolina's Will Muschamp.

Another one to keep an eye on is Virginia Tech. Justin Fuente's dalliance with Baylor after last season did not sit well in Blacksburg. A good season for the Hokies could have calmed the situation. Instead, Virginia Tech is 4-3 after Fuente and his staff botched the end of a home loss to No. 25 Liberty and Hugh Freeze.

In a normal offseason, Freeze would almost certainly be bouncing to a bigger program — even with all his baggage — after what he has done with the Flames.

Just how silly this silly season gets, though, will be determined by Michigan and Harbaugh.

CLEAR PATH TO A PLAYOFF

No. 4 Notre Dame's victory against No. 1 Clemson seems to set both teams on a pretty clear path to the College Football Playoff if they can take care of business in the regular-season.

Losing without Lawrence and three key starters helps build on some leeway for the Tigers.

But Clemson with DJ Uiagalelei is still one of the best teams in the country. Amazingly, the Tigers' backup is probably a top-five quarterback in college football.

Who gets in over Clemson and Notre Dame after an ACC championship game rematch won by the Tigers that puts both them and the Irish at 11-1?

No. 14 Oklahoma State with only one loss? Maybe, but the Cowboys don't look like a team that can run the table. Especially, with Oklahoma still to come.

