AP Top 25 released: Shake up at the top, Georgia remains No. 1
The Georgia Bulldogs remain at No. 1 in the newest AP Top 25, which also features a shake up at the top after No. 2 Iowa’s loss to Purdue.
It was a wild weekend of college football that featured losses by seven ranked teams.
More changes ahead for the AP Top 25? New poll drops at 2 p.m. ET. These teams lost this weekend:
No. 2 Iowa
No. 11 Kentucky
No. 17 Arkansas
No. 18 Arizona St
No. 19 BYU
No. 20 Florida
No. 25 Texas
Current poll 👇
https://t.co/9qCmcyfvUo
— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 17, 2021
The new AP Top 25 is as follows:
1. Georgia (63)
2. Cincinnati
3. Oklahoma
4. Alabama
5. Ohio State
6. Michigan
7. Penn State
8. Oklahoma State
9. Michigan State
10. Oregon
11. Iowa
12. Mississippi
13. Notre Dame
14. Coastal Carolina
15. Kentucky
16. Wake Forest
17. Texas A&M
18. NC State
19. Auburn
20. Baylor
21. SMU
22. San Diego State
23. Pittsburgh
24. UTSA
25. Purdue
Others receiving votes:
Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, Brigham Young 21, Air Force 19, Iowa State 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona State 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1