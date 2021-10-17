AP Top 25 released: Shake up at the top, Georgia remains No. 1

The Georgia Bulldogs remain at No. 1 in the newest AP Top 25, which also features a shake up at the top after No. 2 Iowa’s loss to Purdue.

It was a wild weekend of college football that featured losses by seven ranked teams.

More changes ahead for the AP Top 25? New poll drops at 2 p.m. ET. These teams lost this weekend: No. 2 Iowa

No. 11 Kentucky

No. 17 Arkansas

No. 18 Arizona St

No. 19 BYU

No. 20 Florida

No. 25 Texas Current poll 👇

https://t.co/9qCmcyfvUo — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 17, 2021

The new AP Top 25 is as follows:

1. Georgia (63)

2. Cincinnati

3. Oklahoma

4. Alabama

5. Ohio State

6. Michigan

7. Penn State

8. Oklahoma State

9. Michigan State

10. Oregon

11. Iowa

12. Mississippi

13. Notre Dame

14. Coastal Carolina

15. Kentucky

16. Wake Forest

17. Texas A&M

18. NC State

19. Auburn

20. Baylor

21. SMU

22. San Diego State

23. Pittsburgh

24. UTSA

25. Purdue

Others receiving votes:

Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, Brigham Young 21, Air Force 19, Iowa State 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona State 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1