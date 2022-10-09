My AP top 25 rankings: UCLA, Illinois make big moves while BYU, Kentucky drop out

The best teams in the country all won this weekend, which made it easier than usual to rank the nation’s top 25 teams.

I didn’t change a darn thing at the top of my ballot.

The top nine teams all stayed exactly where they were last week. The biggest mover was UCLA. The Bruins are undefeated and they are coming off back-to-back wins over Washington and Utah. I really like what I have seen from Chip Kelly’s team the past two weeks. So I vaulted UCLA all the way up to No. 10.

UCLA can further prove itself next week against Oregon.

But I am already sold. Dorian Thompson-Robinson is one of the best quarterbacks in the country. He has guided the Bruins to a 6-0 record.

Some other notable risers this week: Mississippi State at No. 15, Syracuse at No. 17 and Kansas State at No. 18.

It might be time to start paying attention to Mike Leach’s team. The Bulldogs have only lost one game, and it came on the road against LSU. They have run up the score on everyone else, including Arkansas on Saturday.

Cincinnati, Illinois, Texas join the party

There are only three new teams on my ballot this week. They are Cincinnati and Illinois.

I think all three are deserving. The Bearcats began the season in my top 25 but exited following a loss to Arkansas. Well, they have won every game since so they are back in my good graces. The future Big 12 team might once again be the class of the American Athletic Conference this season.

Illinois suffered an early loss to Indiana, and I wrote that team off immediately after. But the Fighting Illini have also won every game since then. They are coming off wins over Wisconsin and Iowa. I feel compelled to rank them this week.

Texas is also back in the top 25 following its lopsided victory over Oklahoma. To be clear that is not an overreaction to a win against the Sooners. They might be the worst team in the Big 12. But the Longhorns are two plays away from being undefeated with their losses coming by one against Alabama and in overtime at Texas Tech. With Quinn Ewers back at quarterback, Texas has legit Big 12 championship hopes.

Story continues

Saying goodbye to Baylor, BYU, Kentucky

The Cougars haven’t looked good against strong competition in games that have been played away from home this season. I dropped them out of my rankings this week following a neutral-field loss to Notre Dame.

Kentucky also exits my top 25 following a pair of losses to Mississippi and South Carolina.

Baylor also lost a spot in the top 25 while it was on a bye week. The Bears don’t have a bad loss, but their two wins came against Albany and Texas State. Some other teams are more deserving.

It’s still a football state

Both KU and K-State remain in my top 25 this week. Barely.

The Jayhawks lost their first game of the season on Saturday and I dropped them to No. 25. I kept them on my ballot because they put up a good fight against TCU, which is undefeated and possibly the best team in the Big 12. There is no shame in losing to the Horned Frogs by seven.

It might be hard for KU to stay in the top 25 in future weeks if quarterback Jalon Daniels remains sidelined, though.

On deck

If I ranked 30 teams instead of 25 I would strongly consider the following teams: Baylor, BYU, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Purdue, San Jose State and Tulane.

Kellis Robinett’s Top 25

1. Georgia (1)

2. Alabama (2)

3. Ohio State (3)

4. Clemson (4)

5. Michigan (5)

6. USC (6)

7. Oklahoma State (7)

8. Tennessee (8)

9. Mississippi (9)

10. UCLA (17)

11. Wake Forest (10)

12. North Carolina State (12)

13. Oregon (13)

14. Penn State (15)

15. Mississippi State (18)

16. TCU (19)

17. Syracuse (21)

18. Kansas State (22)

19. Utah (11)

20. Cincinnati (NR)

21. Illinois (NR)

22. Texas (NR)

23. Coastal Carolina (24)

24. James Madison (25)

25. Kansas (25)

Last week’s ranking in parentheses.