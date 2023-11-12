AP Top 25 Poll: Where the Crimson Tide ranks with two weeks left

With Alabama’s 49-21 win over Kentucky on the road, the Crimson Tide not only improved to 9-1 on the season, but they clinched the SEC West title and will play Georgia in the SEC championship game in less than a month.

Since the Week 2 loss to Texas at home, Alabama has played better football overall. The changes are noticeable, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Tommy Rees has been calling plays that are tailored to his players, Jalen Milroe looks much more confident in the pocket and has emerged as the leader of this team.

If the Crimson Tide wants to compete for a national championship, the team will have to win out. Any loss for the rest of the regular season and postseason would result in any opportunity to win a title out the window.

In the latest AP Top 25 Poll, Alabama ranks No. 8, which is where they have sat for the last few weeks. There wasn’t any movement ahead of of the Tide, but spots No. 9 and No. 10 are now occupied by Louisville and Oregon State, respectively.

