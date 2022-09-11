AP Top 25 Poll: Texas enters at No. 21 after Alabama loss
Texas makes its first appearance in the AP Top 25 Poll after its 20-19 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Longhorns come in at No. 21 in the rankings but is to be without starting quarterback Quinn Ewers for 4-6 weeks due to an SC sprain.
Alabama fell one spot to No. 2 following the tight win over Texas in Austin.
Four Big 12 schools are featured in this week’s rankings. Oklahoma (No. 6) and Oklahoma State (No. 8) are off to 2-0 starts to the year. Baylor dropped an overtime thriller at BYU to drop to No. 17.
Here is a full look at the updated top 25 poll.
1. Georgia (2-0)
2. Alabama (2-0)
3. Ohio State (2-0)
4. Michigan (2-0)
5. Clemson (2-0)
6. Oklahoma (2-0)
7. USC (2-0)
8. Oklahoma State (2-0)
9. Kentucky (2-0)
10. Arkansas (2-0)
11. Michigan State (2-0)
12. BYU (2-0)
13. Miami (2-0)
14. Utah (2-0)
15. Tennessee (2-0)
16. NC State (2-0)
17. Baylor (1-1)
18. Florida (1-1)
19. Wake Forest (2-0)
20. Ole Miss (2-0)
21. Texas (1-1)
22. Penn State (2-0)
23. Pitt (1-1)
24. Texas A&M (1-1)
25. Oregon (1-1)
