AP Top 25 Poll sees Alabama Crimson Tide rise one spot

For the first time since the season opener, it feels like there is some optimism surrounding the Alabama football team. After back-to-back poor performances against the Texas Longhorns and USF Bulls, the Crimson Tide responded by knocking off No. 15 Ole Miss 24-10 on Saturday.

The Alabama defense was phenomenal and Jalen Milroe looked much improved from two weeks ago. The Tide still have Auburn, LSU and Texas A&M remaining on their schedule, but getting a victory in their SEC opener over such a high-flying offense like the Rebels is a huge result.

For their impressive win over Ole Miss, Alabama jumped LSU in the Week 5 AP Poll to move up to No. 12. LSU beat Arkansas by a field goal, but Alabama’s victory was enough to move up a spot. The two sides will meet the first weekend of November so it truly doesn’t mean all that much. The Georgia Bulldogs still hold the top spot with Michigan, Texas, Ohio State and Florida State rounding out the top five.

