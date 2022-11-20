What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 12.

AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction Week 13

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022 Week 13 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25 UCF Knights 8-3 (17)

24 Texas Longhorns 7-4 (NR)

23 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 9-1 (23)

22 Oregon State Beavers 8-3 (25)

21 Cincinnati Bearcats 9-2 (22)

20 Ole Miss Rebels 8-3 (14)

19 North Carolina Tar Heels 9-2 (13)

18 Florida State Seminoles 8-3 (20)

17 UCLA Bruins 8-3 (16)

16 Tulane Green Wave 9-2 (21)

15 Utah Utes 8-3 (10)

14 Kansas State Wildcats 8-3 (19)

13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 8-3 (18)

12 Washington Huskies 9-2 (15)

11 Penn State Nittany Lions 9-2 (11)

10 Alabama Crimson Tide 9-2 (8)

9 Tennessee Volunteers 9-2 (5)

8 Oregon Ducks 9-2 (12)

7 Clemson Tigers 10-1 (9)

6 LSU Tigers 9-2 1218 (6)

5 USC Trojans 10-1 (7)

4 TCU Horned Frogs 11-0 (4)

3 Michigan Wolverines 11-0 (3)

2 Ohio State Buckeyes 11-0 (2)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 11-0 (1)

