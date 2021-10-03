AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 5
What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 5
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 5 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
2021 Week 5 AP Poll Prediction
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. Baylor Bears 4-1 (21)
24. San Diego State Aztecs 4-0 (NR)
23. Clemson Tigers 3-2 (25)
22. Texas Longhorns 4-1 (NR)
21. Florida Gators 3-2 (10)
20. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 5-0 (24)
19. NC State Wolfpack 4-1 (23)
18. Kentucky Wildcats 5-0 (NR)
17. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 4-1 (9)
16. Auburn Tigers 4-1 (22)
– Week 5 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY prediction
15. Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-0 (19)
14. Ole Miss Rebels 3-1 (12)
13. Arkansas Razorbacks 4-1 (8)
12. Michigan State Spartans 5-0 (17)
11. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 5-0 (16)
– Week 5 scoreboard and how the predictions were
10. BYU Cougars 5-0 (13)
9. Ohio State Buckeyes 4-1 (11)
8. Oregon Ducks 4-1 (3)
7. Michigan Wolverines 5-0 (14)
6. Cincinnati Bearcats 4-0 (7)
5. Oklahoma Sooners 5-0 (6)
4. Iowa Hawkeyes 5-0 (5)
3. Penn State Nittany Lions 5-0 (4)
2. Georgia Bulldogs 5-0 (2)
1. Alabama Crimson Tide 5-0 (1)
Coaches Poll College Football Rankings
All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings