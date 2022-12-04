What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on what the final regular season college football rankings might be.

AP Top 25 Poll Rankings Prediction Final Regular Season

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022 final regular season AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25 NC State Wolfpack 8-4 (NR)

24 Mississippi State Bulldogs 8-4 (25)

23 Troy Trojans 11-2 (NR)

22 UTSA Roadrunners 11-2 (NR)

21 Texas Longhorns 8-4 (21)

20 South Carolina Gamecocks 8-4 (20)

19 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 8-4 (19)

18 UCLA Bruins 9-3 (17)

17 Oregon State Beavers 9-3 (16)

16 Tulane Green Wave 11-2 (18)

15 Oregon Ducks 9-3 (15)

14 LSU Tigers 9-4 (11)

13 Florida State Seminoles 9-3 (14)

12 Washington Huskies 10-2 (9)

11 Kansas State Wildcats 10-3 (13)

10 USC Trojans 11-2 (4)

9 Utah Utes 10-3 (12)

8 Penn State Nittany Lions 10-2 (8)

7 Tennessee Volunteers 10-2 (7)

6 Alabama Crimson Tide 10-2 (6)

5 Clemson Tigers 11-2 (10)

4 Ohio State Buckeyes 11-1 (5)

3 TCU Horned Frogs 12-1 (3)

2 Michigan Wolverines 13-0 (2)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 13-0 (1)

