AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 9
What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 9
Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 9 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
2021 Week 9 AP Poll Prediction
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. Pitt Panthers 6-2 (17)
24. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 7-1 (NR)
23. SMU Mustangs 7-1 (19)
22. NC State Wolfpack 6-2 (NR)
21. Houston Cougars 7-1 (NR)
20. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 7-1 (24)
19. Kentucky Wildcats 6-2 (12)
18. BYU Cougars 7-2 (25)
17. Ole Miss Rebels 6-2 (10)
16. UTSA Roadrunners 8-0 (23)
15. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-2 (9)
14. Auburn Tigers 6-2 (18)
13. Baylor Bears 7-1 (16)
12. Oklahoma State Cowboys 7-1 (15)
11. Texas A&M Aggies 6-2 (14)
10. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 8-0 (13)
9. Michigan Wolverines 7-1 (6)
8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 7-1 (11)
7. Oregon Ducks 7-1 (7)
6. Ohio State Buckeyes 7-1 (5)
5. Michigan State Spartans 8-0 (8)
4. Oklahoma Sooners 9-0 (4)
3. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-0 (2)
2. Alabama Crimson Tide 7-1 (3)
1. Georgia Bulldogs 8-0 (1)
