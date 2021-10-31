AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 9

What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 9

Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 9 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.

2021 Week 9 AP Poll Prediction

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Pitt Panthers 6-2 (17)

24. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 7-1 (NR)

23. SMU Mustangs 7-1 (19)

22. NC State Wolfpack 6-2 (NR)

21. Houston Cougars 7-1 (NR)

20. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 7-1 (24)

19. Kentucky Wildcats 6-2 (12)

18. BYU Cougars 7-2 (25)

17. Ole Miss Rebels 6-2 (10)

16. UTSA Roadrunners 8-0 (23)

15. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-2 (9)

14. Auburn Tigers 6-2 (18)

13. Baylor Bears 7-1 (16)

12. Oklahoma State Cowboys 7-1 (15)

11. Texas A&M Aggies 6-2 (14)

10. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 8-0 (13)

9. Michigan Wolverines 7-1 (6)

8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 7-1 (11)

7. Oregon Ducks 7-1 (7)

6. Ohio State Buckeyes 7-1 (5)

5. Michigan State Spartans 8-0 (8)

4. Oklahoma Sooners 9-0 (4)

3. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-0 (2)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 7-1 (3)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 8-0 (1)

