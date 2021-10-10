AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 6

What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 6

Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 6 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.

2021 Week 6 AP Poll Prediction

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Baylor Bears (5-1) NR

24. Texas A&M Aggies 4-2 (NR)

22. NC State Wolfpack 4-1 (23)

21. SMU Mustangs 6-0 (24)

20. Arkansas Razorbacks 4-2 (13)

18. Florida Gators 4-2 (20)

17. BYU Cougars 5-1 (10)

16. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 6-0 (19)

15. Ole Miss Rebels 4-1 (17)

14. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 6-0 (15)

13. Kentucky Wildcats 6-0 (16)

12. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 5-1 (14)

11. Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-0 (12)

10. Penn State Nittany Lions 5-1 (4)

8. Oregon Ducks 4-1 (8)

7. Michigan Wolverines 6-0 (9)

6. Ohio State Buckeyes 5-1 (7)

5. Alabama Crimson Tide 5-1 (1)

4. Cincinnati Bearcats 5-0 (5)

3. Oklahoma Sooners 6-0 (6)

2. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-0 (3)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 6-0 (2)

